Arsenal eye move for Premier League star after sealing Leandro Trossard transfer - Reports

Arsenal are interested in signing Crystal Palace star Michael Olise, according to the Daily Mail (via The Boot Room). This comes after the Gunners completed the signing of Leandro Trossard from Brighton & Hove Albion for a fee of around £27 million.

Mikel Arteta's side have been busy in the January transfer window. After completing the signing of Trossard, Arsenal are now expected to bring in Polish defender Jakub Kiwior from Serie A side Spezia. However, their shopping list might not be ending just there.

According to the aforementioned source, Arteta is keen to strengthen his attack and is eyeing a move for Michael Olise. The transfer, however, is likely to take place in the summer transfer window rather in the next few days.

Crystal Palace will be having a difficult summer transfer window with fellow attacker Wilfried Zaha also likely to leave at the end of the season. The Ivorian international has less than six months remaining on his current Palace contract.

According to the Daily Mail, Crystal Palace do not want to lose two of their best attackers in the same transfer window. Arsenal, meanwhile, have been linked with a move for Michael Olise, having previously also wanted to take Zaha away from Selhurst Park.

The Gunners could be made to bid a lot higher should they decide to sign Olise this summer. It is understood that Crystal Palace and Olise have negotiated and have removed the £35 million release clause from the French U-21 international's contract. This means that Palace are not obliged to accept any bid of a fixed amount from interested parties. The ball is definitely in Arsenal's court as Olise still has a contract with Crystal Palace until the summer of 2026.

Michael Olise has scored two goals and provided four assists from 18 matches in the Premier League. The 21-year-old winger recently netted a last-minute free-kick from long range to rescue a point against Manchester United.

Leandro Trossard could make his Arsenal debut against Manchester United

New signing Leandro Trossard could make his debut for his new club against Manchester United on Sunday (January 22). Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta stated the following when asked about the same (via the Daily Mail):

"He trained today, so he's good to go."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC Arsenal announce that “all documents have been submitted, we hope Leandro Trossard will be available for selection ahead of the match vs Manchester United” Arsenal announce that “all documents have been submitted, we hope Leandro Trossard will be available for selection ahead of the match vs Manchester United” 🚨⚪️🔴 #AFC https://t.co/eWH2r5o5fP

Trossard's arrival could bolster the Gunners' charge towards the Premier League title. They are currently five points clear of second-placed Manchester City with a game in hand.

