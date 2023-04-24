Arsenal star set to miss Manchester City and Chelsea clashes amid fears that season could be over: Reports 

Arsenal star William Saliba is set to miss upcoming Premier League matches against Manchester City and Chelsea. Things could get worse for the Gunners as the Frenchman's injury could be worse than initially feared.

As per a report in The Athletic, Saliba's season might be over following his injury earlier this year. The Frenchman's absence has seen the Gunners lose their grip on the top spot and could now slip to second in the table.

David Ornstein wrote in The Athletic:

"While Arteta gave a concerning update last week on Saliba's recovery from a back problem, there were suggestions that the centre-back could still be passed fit ahead of the enormous trip to City."

He added:

"However, recent assessments have failed to show sufficient progress and the defender — who has so far been replaced by Rob Holding — will not be available to face Pep Guardiola's team. Arsenal then welcome Chelsea to the Emirates Stadium on May 2 but the expectation is Saliba will also miss that contest amid increasing fears his campaign might be over."

Arsenal have collected just nine points from the five Premier League matches missed by Saliba while conceding nine goals in those games.

Mikel Arteta hints at concerns over Arsenal star's injury

Mikel Arteta has admitted that things are not going William Saliba's way as his recovery is not going as quickly as they hoped. He said the player is ready to take the pitch, but the club want to be cautious as his condition could worsen if pushed.

He was quoted by Metro as saying:

"We still have to wait a little bit more. He is not progressing as quick as we hoped. It's a bit delicate and we want to be very certain when we push him that he is ready to absorb the load and the risk that we will take and at the moment that's not possible to do."

When asked if Saliba was out for the season, Arteta added:

"It's a bit early to know (if he will play again this season). Probably next week we are going to have more certainty. There is some evolution, he is doing more activity, but he is not there yet to start to throw him on the pitch at the level that the sessions demand to compete in this league."

Arsenal face Manchester City and Chelsea in their next two league matches, while Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion wait for them next week.

