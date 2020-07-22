Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: £250k-per-week offer prepared for star forward, Gunners optimistic about beating Spurs to Brazilian winger, and more - 22nd July 2020

In today's Arsenal transfer roundup, we have the latest on the contract offer made to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the Gunners being optimistic of beating city rivals Spurs to a Brazilian winger, and more.

Arsenal offer £250k per week plus bonuses to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal are prepared to offer a new and improved £250,000 per week contract to star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. This is a bid to extend the stay of the 31-year-old beyond the current contract, which ends in the summer of 2022, according to the Telegraph.

The Gabonese striker is currently earning approximately £198,000 per week at the North London outfit, and the new contract would see his weekly salary bumped up by £52,000 per week, with add-on bonuses on top of it.

As the Gunners put the finishing touches on the contract, the biggest problem for the club would be able to convince the striker to commit the best part of the remainder of his career to Arsenal. The Gunners are resigned to finishing below arch rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League and are all but out of Europe for next season.

Arsenal optimistic about beating Spurs to Willian signing

Chelsea winger Willian has yet to agree on a new deal with the Stamford Bridge outfit, and it is looking increasingly likely that the Brazilian winger will leave the club at the end of the current season.

The 31-year-old is not interested in leaving London, having rejected a move to the MLS, and has been linked with a move to Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. Spurs were on the brink of signing the Brazilian before he made a last minute u-turn and ended up joining Chelsea in 2013.

According to ESPN Brazil's Bruno Vicari, Arsenal are confident of signing Willian from Chelsea, despite the Blues still in negotiations with the Brazilian over a new contract.

Willian recently revealed that the standoff between him and the club over a new deal is regarding the length of the contract, with the Blues offering him a two-year deal and the Brazilian holding off for a three-year contract.

🔥Info: Willian no Arsenal está cada vez mais quente. O Chelsea ainda tenta negociar pra segurar o brasileiro, mas tem gente nos Gunners bastante otimista pra assinatura. #PremierLeagueNaESPN pic.twitter.com/V6tOuPa2Gw — Bruno Vicari (@brunovicari) July 22, 2020

Real Madrid star buys house in London, sparking Arsenal links

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, who is currently on loan with Real Madrid, has been linked with a move to Arsenal after his wife took to Instagram to announce that the couple have purchased a new house in London.

PSG are settled with Keylor Navas as their first-choice goalkeeper, while Real Madrid have Thibaut Courtois in sensational form, which leaves little room for the French shot-stopper at either of these clubs.

However, it seems strange that Arsenal would be interested in the services of Areola, with Bernd Leno having established himself as one of the best in the league and Emiliano Martinez proving to be an able backup during the German's absence due to a knee injury.