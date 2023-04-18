Barcelona reignite interest in signing Liverpool defender: Reports

La Liga leaders Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Liverpool’s star right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold. The Blaugrana were linked with the Englishman last summer, with sources claiming that they wanted to bring him in ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Barcelona have long been in the market for a right-back. Due to the absence of natural right-backs in the team, Barca have used Jules Kounde and Ronald Araujo in that role. While the centre-backs have done well, Xavi is reportedly eager to sign a native right-back this summer. According to Team Talk (via Fichajes.net), Liverpool’s Alexander-Arnold has emerged as a person of interest.

It has been claimed that while the operation, which could cost around €80 million, is difficult due to Barcelona’s financial state, the Catalans do not see it as impossible.

SPORTbible @sportbible Barcelona are planning on making a £67 million bid for Trent Alexander-Arnold Barcelona are planning on making a £67 million bid for Trent Alexander-Arnold 🚨 Barcelona are planning on making a £67 million bid for Trent Alexander-Arnold https://t.co/ZcOdl3b46w

While his attacking flair remains a class above the competition, Alexander-Arnold has been criticized due to unreliable defending. Xavi would reportedly give him full offensive freedom, instead of bogging him down with defensive responsibilities.

Additionally, Liverpool currently find themselves in eighth place in the Premier League standings, nine points behind fourth-placed Newcastle United. With only eight games to play in the Premier League, the Reds could find it difficult to secure Champions League football this season.

Without Champions League football, the Merseysiders could be forced to sell some of their players to generate funds for summer recruitment. Barcelona are reportedly hopeful that they will be able to capitalize on the opportunity and give Alexander-Arnold a new home.

Academy graduate Alexander-Arnold has thus far played 265 games for the Reds’ senior team, scoring 15 times and claiming 68 assists across competitions. His contract expires in June 2025.

Barcelona target Trent Alexander-Arnold produced a masterclass in Liverpool’s win over Leeds United

Liverpool picked up an emphatic 6-1 win over Premier League rivals Leeds United at Elland Road on Monday night (17 April). Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez scored a goal each, while Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota bagged braces in Jurgen Klopp’s side’s massive win. Luis Sinisterra scored Leeds’ only goal on the night.

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold fired on all cylinders in the game, providing two assists. In the 35th minute, Alexander-Arnold dispossessed Junior Firpo, played a little one-two with Salah, and set up Gakpo for a tap-in.

The 24-year-old also assisted the last goal of the night in the 90th minute. Alexander-Arnold delivered a peachy long ball over the top for Nunez to chase down and convert.

The right-back also won two tackles, won three ground duels, and completed a staggering 124 passes (91% accuracy) against the Whites on Monday.

