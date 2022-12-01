Cristiano Ronaldo misses team training ahead of Portugal's 2022 FIFA World Cup clash against South Korea: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo has missed training ahead of Portugal's final match in the FIFA World Cup group stage. The former Manchester United forward sat out alongside Otavio, Danilo Pereira, and Nuno Mendes, who are all injured.

As per a report in Marca, Ronaldo could be benched for the final group stage match at the FIFA World Cup.

Portugal have secured their place in the Round of 16, which could see Fernando Santos shuffling his starting XI for the match against South Korea.

The report added that the former Manchester United star could be replaced by Rafael Leao in the starting XI. Ronaldo scored in the first match of the tournament and became the first player to score in five different FIFA World Cups.

Cristiano Ronaldo released by Manchester United before FIFA World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United mutually parted ways in November. The Portuguese star has now become a free agent after his explosive interview with Piers Morgan became the talking point.

Speaking about the Manchester United owners, Ronaldo said:

"The owners of the club, they don't care about the club. As you know Manchester United is a marketing club, they will get their money from the marketing, but with the sports they don't really care in my opinion."

He claimed that they never spoke to him and added:

"Never. They give all the power to the president and sporting director."

Just before heading for the FIFA World Cup, Ronaldo continued to talk about the owners and the club:

"The fans are always right, the fans should know the truth. They should know that we, the players, want the best for the club. I want the best for the club, this is why I came to Manchester United, I love this club. But you have some things inside the club which don't help Manchester United reach the top level like Manchester City, Liverpool and even now Arsenal for example, which is complicated. It's difficult. It's hard. In my opinion it will be hard for Manchester United to be at the top of the game in the next two-three years."

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly of interest to Saudi Arabia side Al Nassr, and they have prepared a €200 million a season contract.

Get Poland vs Argentina Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group H in FIFA World Cup 2022? Ghana Portugal Uruguay Korea Republic 2288 votes