Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez wears necklace with staggering price at Cannes Film Festival: Reports

In the glamorous world of the Cannes Film Festival, Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez caught everyone's eye with her stunning ensemble. Her outfit was remarkable, but it was punctuated by an eye-catching diamond necklace.

Rodriguez painted an awe-inspiring portrait as she gracefully sauntered down the red carpet. Clad in a resplendent black dress and adorned with a glittering diamond necklace, Rodriguez's appearance was the highlight of the night.

The necklace in question, an ostentatious piece from luxury jeweller Chopard, reportedly carried the jaw-dropping price tag of £1 million, as per Allkpop (via The Sun).

Accompanying Rodriguez's statement piece was a silver bracelet and a twinkling ring, no doubt adding more shine to her star-like presence. The 29-year-old model, usually seen arm-in-arm with Cristiano Ronaldo, found herself taking a solo flight to Cannes, with the 38-year-old footballer back in Saudi Arabia.

As a solo attendee, the supermodel had the opportunity to indulge in the rich filmography presented at the esteemed festival, repeatedly captivating both on and off the red carpet. Before setting foot in Cannes, she was seen in the Spanish capital of Madrid, the city where her love story with the Portuguese superstar took root.

During her Madrid sojourn, Georgina Rodriguez was accompanied by her and Cristiano Ronaldo's children Mateo, Eva, and Alana Martina. Meanwhile, Ronaldo himself was displaying his skill on the pitch for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, striking a goal in a nail-biting 3-2 win over Al-Shabab on Tuesday night.

Cristiano Ronaldo discusses his favorite goal, but it does not compare to his love life with Georgina Rodriguez

Ronaldo told Morgan about his favorite goal

In a heartfelt interview in 2019, the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo revealed his all-time favorite goal, a crowning achievement of his illustrious career. Yet, the Portuguese superstar was quick to declare that even this feat pales in comparison to his intimate moments with his partner, Georgina Rodriguez.

Renowned TV presenter Piers Morgan, interviewing the legendary forward, had posed a question to Ronaldo - which of his goals stood above the rest? Ronaldo, with a repertoire of over 700 goals by that time, made a striking choice.

As per FotMob, Ronaldo fondly recollected:

"I tried to score this goal for many, many years. I had scored 700-odd goals, but I hadn't done this. I thought, 'Finally I had scored a bicycle (kick), the beautiful jumping'. The way I jumped against (Gianluigi) Buffon, against Juventus, in the Champions League quarterfinal. It was a beautiful goal."

Yet, when Morgan asked Ronaldo if the euphoria of scoring such a spectacular goal was better than the ecstasy of making love, Ronaldo was quick to set the record straight. The prolific goal-scorer firmly asserted:

"No, not (when compared) with my Geo (Georgina Rodriguez), no!"

