England boss Gareth Southgate set to enter international battle to prevent Manchester United talent Kobbie Mainoo away from African nation: Reports

England manager Gareth Southgate will reportedly try and prevent Manchester United starlet Kobbie Mainoo from switching nationality to Ghana.

The Daily Star reports that Southgate is set to target Mainoo to ensure he represents the Three Lions rather than the African nation. The 18-year-old has appeared for England's U17s, U18s, U19s but is eligible for the Black Stars through his parents.

Southgate is expected to hold talks with Kobbie Mainoo to persuade him to remain an England international. This could result in the Manchester United academy graduate being fast-tracked to Lee Carsley's U21 squad.

Mainoo starred in the Red Devils' 3-0 win against Everton on Sunday (November 26). He made his first Premier League start at Goodison Park and his first appearance since suffering an ankle injury in pre-season.

The English midfielder was a standout performer, completing two of three dribble attempts. He also won three of five ground duels and completed two of four long ball attempts.

Mainoo's performance earned plaudits, including from his United boss Ten Hag. He said (via SportsMole):

"I know young players will develop very quickly and we thought it was the moment to bring him in. We prepared him properly but he did a great job and now he has to build on this."

Southgate may have to move quickly to prevent Mainoo from switching nationality to Ghana. Chris Hughton's side will participate in the African Cup of Nations at the turn of the year. This could also be problematic for Ten Hag if the Black Stars target him for that competition.

Kobbie Mainoo reacts to Manchester United's 3-0 win against Everton

Kobbie Mainoo (left) starred in the Red Devils' win.

Kobbie Mainoo was delighted to make his first Premier League start in his side's victory at Goodison. He took to Instagram following the win:

"First Premier League start and a big 3 points, can’t ask for much more. Thanks for the support Reds."

The energetic teenage midfielder will hope to push on and earn a consistent starting role in Ten Hag's lineup. Injuries to Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, and Mason Mount gave him an opportunity against Everton which he took in his stride.

Mainoo made his senior team debut last season when Manchester United beat Charlton Athletic 3-0 in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals. He didn't play in his side's 2-0 win against Newcastle United in the final.

However, Ten Hag was seen in conversation with the Stockport-born midfielder during the club's trophy celebrations. Many view Mainoo as the Red Devils' future.