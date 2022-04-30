Fabrizio Romano claims that Manchester United and Arsenal target will make a move in the summer

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Manchester United and Arsenal target Darwin Nunez is expected to leave Benfica this summer.

The 22-year-old Uruguayan striker has been in prolific form this season, scoring a remarkable 33 goals in 39 appearances across all competitions.

He is highly coveted, with some of the top European sides keeping tabs, including Manchester United and Arsenal.

Romano has revealed that Nunez will leave Benfica at the end of the season. This paves the way for both the Red Devils and the Gunners to make their interest concrete.

Talks opened for David Neres as target, confirmed as reported by @ojogo - but nothing agreed yet. Benfica revolution. Roger Schmidt signs until June 2024 - there's no option for further season. Darwin Núñez will leave the club, and €75m now could not be enough.

Nunez joined Benfica in 2020 from Spanish side Almeira for £21.6 million and has been a mainstay in Nélson Veríssimo's side ever since. The 22-year-old has made 83 appearances, scoring 47 goals and providing 16 assists in all competitions.

Veríssimo has spoken about the huge potential the young forward has shown which lends itself to top European sides tracking the star.

He said (via Mail):

"He is a young player with a lot of potential... it is natural that he arouses the interest of the big European clubs."

Nunez could cost more than €75 million, as per Romano.

Manchester United and Arsenal both need Darwin Nunez

Nunez has scored 25 goals in 26 Primeira Liga games

It has been a contrasting season for the two Premier League sides and not the way in which many had anticipated.

Following the arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane at Old Trafford, many had envisioned Manchester United pushing for honors. They have instead experienced one of their worst seasons in the club's history, having exited all cup competitions.

The Red Devils can only secure a Premier League points tally that will be their joint worst in the club's history at 64.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have shown huge progression under Mikel Arteta this season and are currently occupying the fourth-spot.

The likes of Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White and Martin Odegaard, who arrived last summer, have all flourished.

The Gunners hold a five-point lead over sixth-placed Manchester United and boast two games in hand over the Red Devils.

@FabrizioRomano on Darwin Nunez: "The first club to approach Benfica in January was Arsenal - but Benfica told them that they had no interest in selling the player during the season, in the January market, so it was impossible for Arsenal even to do a proposal."

Interest in Darwin Nunez makes sense for both clubs as they both desperately need a new striker.

The goalscoring burden at Old Trafford has been put upon Ronaldo. The Portuguese continues to bring back the years, having scored 17 goals in 28 Premier League appearances.

However, Edinson Cavani is departing at the end of the season and their is uncertainty of over the futures of Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford.

Meanwhile for Arsenal, the lack of a goalscoring forward has been problematic this season. Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah have just six Premier League goals between them this season.

The Gunners allowed their main striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to depart in January and he later joined Barcelona.

