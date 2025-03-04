Liverpool move ahead of Real Madrid and Barcelona in transfer pursuit of 16-year-old Georgian wonderkid: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly in pole position to sign Dinamo Tbilisi star Saba Kharebashvili, who is also on the radar of Real Madrid and Barcelona now.

Kharebashvili, 16, has emerged as one of the best prospects in Georgia in the past 12 months or so. The gifted wing-back became the youngest player ever to play for Dinamo Tbilisi when he made his senior debut last April.

Now, according to Anfield Watch, Liverpool are interested in snapping up Kharebashvili in the future after having their scouts monitor the teenager's performances. They are currently said to be ahead of La Liga sides Real Madrid and Barcelona to sign the Georgia U19 international.

Liverpool could strike an agreement with both Dinamo Tbilisi and Kharebashvili this summer. But, the star will only be allowed to depart Georgia in September 2026, when the Real Madrid and Barcelona target will turn 18.

Opining on Kharebashvili, journalist Georgiy Lekarev told Transfermarkt:

"He's considered one of Georgia's most talented players of the current generation. He was brought up as a supporting midfielder, but retrained as a wing-back... on both sides. He is more comfortable on the left side, but he's also performed well on the right. He is a versatile player with impressive physicality."

Sharing more thoughts on the Liverpool-linked left-back, Lekarev added:

"He's well-suited to playing at a side that presses high with high-speed counter-attacks. He is a very hard-working player and he covers every blade of glass. He's also got an excellent temperament and he has no problems with discipline. He possesses good technique, passing ability, power, positioning and speed."

So far, Kharebashvili has started 24 of his 28 appearances in all competitions for his boyhood club. The Liverpool target has helped his side register eight clean sheets and has contributed three assists for them so far.

Ex-Real Madrid boss opines on Barcelona ace

Former Real Madrid and AC Milan manager Fabio Capello has weighed in on Lamine Yamal's incessant comparisons with Barcelona legend Lionel Messi. He opined at the Laureus Awards ceremony (h/t GOAL):

"He's a kid who is doing important things. When he started at Barcelona, it was said that he was the new Messi. He [can't] reach that level. He's an extraordinary, spectacular, top player, but he doesn't have Messi's genius."

Yamal, 17, has found the back of the net 18 times and registered 18 assists in 86 appearances across all competitions for the Catalan giants so far.

The UEFA Euro 2024 winner's current club deal will expire in June 2026.

