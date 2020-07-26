Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Interest in Premier League striker, Salah drops transfer hint, and more - 25th July 2020

In today's Liverpool transfer roundup we have the latest regarding the Reds' pursuit of prolific Premier League striker, Mohamed Salah dropping a hint regarding his Liverpool future, and more.

Mohamed Salah drops transfer hint

Mohamed Salah has put the entire Liverpool fan base into frenzy after admitting that "no one knows the future". The Egyptian forward has just helped the Reds lift the Premier League title for the first time in 30 years.

However, it appears that manager Jurgen Klopp would have to look at alternatives for Salah as Liverpool prepare for their first-ever Premier League title defence. Salah has expressed his satisfaction at lifting the Premier League and the Champions League, but was vague in his answer regarding his future.

Speaking in an interview with LA FM Colombia, Salah said:

"I just want to enjoy today and enjoy the moment! No one knows the future and what will happen. Let's see what will happen.

"But at the moment we win the Champions League, we win the Premier League, I'm happy. Let's see what will happen in the future, but I'm very happy to win and achieve those trophies."

The Egyptian international has been in record-breaking form since joining the Reds from Roma for a fee in the range of €50 million.

Advertisement

Liverpool interested in Premier League striker

Liverpool are interested in the services of Wolves striker Raul Jimenez, according to the Express. The Reds have already missed out on the signing of Timo Werner because of the ramifications of the Coronavirus pandemic,

However, Liverpool are trying to reinforce in the attacking department as they prepare for their Premier League defence. The Mexican international has netted 26 goals for Nuno Espirito Santo's side this season.

Liverpool were also linked with a move for Kai Havertz but were prized out of a move because of the uncertain financial conditions that they are currently facing. A midfielder is also said to be a priority for the Merseyside outfit.

Liverpool midfielder agrees Brighton and Hove Albion move

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana has agreed to a move to Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion, according to reports. The 32 year old was recently crowned the Premier League champion, as he drew curtains on a six-year long career at Anfield.

During his stay with the Reds, Lallana lifted the Premier League, the Champions League, the Super Cup and the Club World Cup. Official announcement from the two clubs is expected shortly.