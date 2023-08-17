Liverpool submit bid for Japanese midfielder after missing out on top targets to Chelsea - Reports

Liverpool have reportedly submitted a bid to sign Wataru Endo from Bundesliga side VfB Stuttgart. The Reds are on the hunt for a defensive midfielder after missing out on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia this month.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Endo is the latest player on Liverpool's radar. The 30-year-old was linked with a move to SC Freiburg earlier this summer, but decided to stay with his Stuttgart.

The Stuttgart captain was close to penning a new deal at the club after helping them survive in the Bundesliga. However, the approach from Liverpool has reportedly tempted the Japanese midfielder, who is close to joining the Reds in a €18m move.

Jurgen Klopp has been keen on getting a midfielder this summer after releasing James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita at the end of last season. The Reds also sold Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to Saudi Arabian clubs this summer, but are yet to replace them.

Endo is set to become the Reds' third midfield signing after Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai. The duo made their Premier League debuts on Sunday during the 1-1 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Two targets snubbed Liverpool to join Chelsea

Liverpool had a Premier League record fee worth £111m accepted by Brighton for Moises Caicedo earlier this month. However, the Ecuadorian midfielder rejected the chance to move to Anfield as he wanted to move to Chelsea. The Blues completed a £115m move for Caicedo earlier this week.

Klopp admitted that the Reds had a deal in place for Caicedo, but personal terms were an issue. He told in his presser last week:

"I can confirm the (Caicedo) deal with the club is agreed, whatever that means in the end. Of course, we want the player and not just the agreement. We don't have endless resource. We didn't expect a couple of things to happen over the summer, but when that happened we gave it a go. Let's see what happens and we go from there."

The Reds were also chasing Southampton's Romeo Lavia, but the Belgian midfielder has also opted to join Chelsea. Liverpool made a £60 million bid for Lavia, but he is now set for a £58 million move to Stamford Bridge.