Manchester United could make another move for Dutch forward - reports

Manchester United are still keen to sign PSV Eindhoven's Cody Gakpo. Forbes (via DailyMail) has reported that the Red Devils could soon make another move for him.

The player was on United's potential transfer list this summer but failed to reach an agreement with PSV. Instead, they signed Antony from Ajax for £86 million.

United, however, are not the only club interested in Gakpo. Arsenal and Leeds United are also keeping tabs on the winger. The forward opted against a move late in the window this summer.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



100% long balls completed

100% aerial duels won

45 touches

5 key passes

2 big chances created

1 assist



Gakpo is in brilliant form this campaign. He has netted eight times in seven league appearances in The Netherlands. He has also laid down six assists. He has scored and assisted once each for the Dutch national teams in two Nations League matches.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



He can’t be stopped right now. Cody Gakpo has 20 direct goal involvements in his last 13 appearances in all competitions this season.He can’t be stopped right now. Cody Gakpo has 20 direct goal involvements in his last 13 appearances in all competitions this season. He can’t be stopped right now. 🔥 https://t.co/0onEDcXyjq

Gakpo will hope he continues to exceed expectations in the Eredivisie and for the Netherlands national team, especially with the World Cup looming. This will certainly increase his stock and keep his performances on Manchester United's radar.

With the World Cup on the horizon, Gakpo will hope to make the most of his great form. His good performances could coerce pursuing clubs to pay even more for the young winger.

Manchester United refused £100m-deal to bring in Victor Osimhen and offload Cristiano Ronaldo

United were in search of a new striker this summer. Anthony Martial's fitness issues combined with Ronaldo's reported desire to leave the club pushed Manchester United to search for a new forward.

The Red Devils had their eyes on Napoli's target man Victor Osimhen. Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth (via GiveMeSport) reported that Napoli wanted £100m and Cristiano Ronaldo in exchange for their star forward. United refused to accept the terms of the swap deal.

The Portuguese forward has stayed back at the club but his personal form has greatly suffered. Ronaldo has scored once in eight games for the Red Devils this season.

