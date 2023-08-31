Real Madrid dealt Vinicius Jr injury blow as extent of layoff comes to light: Reports 

Vinicius Junior could reportedly be set to miss up to three of Real Madrid's opening UEFA Champions League group stage games due to injury.

According to Marca, Vinicius' right thigh injury may see him sit out the start of Madrid's Champions League campaign. The draw for Europe's elite club competition's group stage is today (August 31).

The Brazilian attacker came off in the 18th minute of Los Blancos' 1-0 win over Celta Vigo last Friday. He reportedly underwent an MRI scan on Monday to learn the extent of the issue.

Vinicius may be out for around a month and will definitely miss upcoming international duty with Brazil. Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti was hopeful that the break would allow him to rest and recover. The Italian ruled him out of his side's clash with Getafe on Saturday (September 2):

"He won't play against Getafe, but he will recover during the break."

However, the 23-year-old could also miss two or three of Los Blancos Champions League matches. They will kick their European campaign off on either the 19th or the 20th of September.

Vinicius' absence will come as a blow given he picked up where he left off last season. He had bagged one goal in three games across competitions before his injury against Celta Vigo. The Brazil international was in fine form last season, bagging 23 goals and 21 assists in 55 games across competitions.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti wants Vinicius to become his Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo scored goals for fun at the Bernabeu.

Vinicius has stepped into the role of Real Madrid's protagonist following the departure of Karim Benzema earlier this summer. The Brazilian had already been one of Los Blancos' top performers but there are now higher expectations on the young forward.

According to Relevo's Rodra, his manager Ancelotti wants him to replicate Madrid icon Cristiano Ronaldo. The Italian coach reportedly thinks the Brazilian can improve and become more complete. He also reckons the pacey winger can add more goals to his game and play more centrally like the Al-Nassr frontman.

Ronaldo will likely go down as the greatest attacker in Real Madrid's history following a sensational spell at the Santiago Bernabeu. He is the club's all-time record goalscorer with 450 goals in 438 games across competitions.

The Portuguese icon finished as La Liga's top scorer on three occasions with 40 goals in 2010-11, 31 goals in 2013-14, and 48 goals in 14-15. His speed and power were a nightmare for defenses.