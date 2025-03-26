Real Madrid prioritize summer move for Arsenal-linked midfield star as Florentino Perez steps up discussions: Reports

According to Partidazo COPE (via Madrid Universal), Real Madrid are interested in signing Arsenal target Martin Zubimendi in the summer, and club president Florentino Perez has initiated the proceedings to secure his signature. The Euro 2024 winner has been impressive for Real Sociedad and could move to a bigger club in the summer.

Zubimendi started his career with the Basque club's youth ranks before joining the senior team in 2020. The 26-year-old has scored 10 goals and provided nine assists in 226 appearances since, helping the team win one Copa del Rey title. He is also a seasoned La Roja regular, scoring one goal in 15 caps to help Spain win one UEFA Nations League and one European Championship.

Zubimendi has been solid this season for Real Sociedad, scoring twice and providing two assists in 3112 minutes across 38 games.

Arsenal were linked with a move for the defensive midfielder but may now face competition for the Spaniard following reports of interest from Los Blancos.

Real Madrid and Brazil legend discusses the possibility of Carlo Ancelotti taking charge of Brazil

Los Blancos and Brazil legend Roberto Carlos recently discussed the possibility of Carlo Ancelotti taking charge of the South American side. O Selecao have struggled in recent years and were battered by rivals Argentina 4-1 in their World Cup qualifier game on Tuesday, March 25.

Notably, Brazil have not won the World Cup since 2002 and the Copa America since 2019.

In a recent discussion with El Chiringuito TV, the World Cup-winning former fullback hailed the current Los Blancos boss. Carlos also addressed his former teammate Ronaldo Nazario's claims that the Madrid-based club stopped Ancelotti from signing for Brazil, saying (via Madrid Universal):

“Is Ancelotti the future of Real Madrid? Carlo is great. He’s the coach with the most titles at Madrid and he’s a spectacular person. He’s a human being like no other in the world. Do I know for a fact that Real Madrid prevented Ancelotti from going to Brazil? When you read and hear the news… it’s difficult. I wasn’t there. Ronaldo speaks from a business perspective that interested him.

“It’s normal that Ronaldo, wanting to be president of the Brazilian Football Confederation, would go for the best… maybe he wanted Ancelotti as his coach.”

Carlo Ancelotti is currently contracted to the Spanish giants until the summer of 2026. In his 220 matches in charge of the team since he returned in 2021, he has averaged 2.28 points per game, helping the team to two LaLiga titles and two UEFA Champions Leagues.

