 Shakira very upset with ex-partner and Barcelona star Gerard Pique for not visiting ill dad at the hospital - Reports

Shakira is very upset with former partner and Barcelona center-back Gerard Pique after he failed to check up on her ill father, reporter Adriana Dorronsoro has claimed (via The Sun).

Shakira’s father William Mebarak is suffering from health issues and was recently admitted to a clinic in Barcelona. It was initially reported that the Barcelona star had visited his former partner’s father at the clinic.

SPORTbible @sportbible Two hundred and fifty GRAVES found on Barcelona star Gerard Pique's property Two hundred and fifty GRAVES found on Barcelona star Gerard Pique's property 🚨 Two hundred and fifty GRAVES found on Barcelona star Gerard Pique's property https://t.co/ZdtOrJSZSq

Dorronsoro, however, has insisted that the Spaniard is yet to exhibit any gesture of goodwill. It has been claimed that Pique has neither visited the clinic nor checked up on William, which has left the pop star annoyed.

On Spanish show ‘El programa de Ana Rosa,’ Dorronsoro claimed:

“Shakira is very upset that Pique didn't go to see him and that he hasn't enquired about his health.

“She wanted to make it very clear that Pique has not been to visit her father nor has he asked about his health.”

The singer and the Barcelona no. 3 called it quits on their 12-year-long relationship in June 2022. The pair have two children together, Milan (9) and Sasha (7). It is believed that the pop star is currently battling to get full custody of both her children.

The former Manchester United defender is currently seeing Clara Chia Marti and has been photographed with her on a few occasions. His former partner, however, does not appear to be romantically involved with anyone yet.

Shakira talks about “sacrifice of love” after split with Barcelona ace Pique

Both Shakira and Pique have been extremely successful in their own fields. While the singer is one of the biggest icons in pop music, the former Manchester United defender remains an important part of the Barca dressing room.

Although the two superstars belonged to different worlds, they made it work for 12 long years. During that time, the 'Waka Waka' star lived in Barcelona, possibly hurting her career by not being in the United States.

In an interview with Elle, the Colombian revealed the sacrifices she made to make the relationship work. She said (via Harper’s Bazaar):

“And so, one of the two had to make that effort and that sacrifice. And I did it. I put my career in second gear and I came to Spain, to support him so he could play football and win titles. And it was a sacrifice of love.”

“Thanks to that, my kids were able to have a present mom, and I have this amazing bond with them that is unbreakable and that sustains us. You know, that is it. That’s all I can say.”

Poll : 0 votes