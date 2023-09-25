Neymar eyeing return to former club in 2025 amid talk of him being unhappy at Al-Hilal: Reports

Amid ongoing speculations surrounding Neymar Jr's current stint with Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal, new reports are shedding light on the Brazilian forward's future plans.

The former Paris Saint-Germain winger joined Al-Hilal in August 2023 in what was previously supposed to be a four-year partnership. However, fresh information suggests that the contract duration is, in reality, just two years.

Brazilian journalist Ademir Quintino's reports indicate that the winger aims to make a nostalgic return to Santos in 2025.

The journalist substantiated his claim about the former Barcelona star's intended return to Santos through social media, stating (quotes via GOAL):

"During conversations with friends of Neymar Senior and Neymar Junior, I received the information that they did not sign a four-year contract with the Saudis but rather a two-year contract so he can return (to Santos) a year before the World Cup."

"Neymar approached Santos and asked to return. I have friends in common with Neymar, whom I will not name, but he has a very strong desire to return to Santos," Quintino added.

The ambition to return to Santos is hardly surprising for the Samba superstar, who has repeatedly expressed his wish to play again for the club where he gained international prominence.

While he has been forthright about his long-term vision of a return, it appears that his goal is to make this significant career move just a year before the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Currently, at Al-Hilal, controversy has enveloped his relationship with manager Jorge Jesus, following a heated altercation in the dressing room.

The incident was sparked by a lackluster 1-1 draw against Navbahor Namangan in the AFC Champions League, during which Jesus criticized the superstar's performance.

Subsequent reports from the Spanish news outlet Mundo Deportivo (via Sport Bible) claimed that the winger is urging the club to sever ties with Jesus. Al-Hilal's directors allegedly met with Jesus' agent and threatened potential contract termination.

Saudi National Day marks a momentous celebration for Neymar and other SPL Stars

Saudi Arabia came alive with jubilant celebrations on September 23, as the country marked its 93rd National Day, also known as Al-Yaom-ul-Watany.

This special occasion was highlighted by the presence of football stars, including Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Karim Benzema, all of whom play in the Saudi Pro League.

Embracing the local culture, these stars, along with other Al-Hilal players, adorned themselves in traditional Saudi attire - consisting of a thobe, shemagh, and agal. They also partook in the traditional Ardah dance.

As it stands in the 2023-24 season, Benzema's Al-Ittihad are setting the pace at the summit of the SPL table with 18 points, having won six out of their first seven games.

Al-Hilal are not far behind, occupying the second position with 17 points. Ronaldo's Al-Nassr currently find themselves in fifth place, accumulating 15 points so far.