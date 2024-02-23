Neymar Jr helped former Barcelona teammate Dani Alves by paying €150,000 to help in legal battle - Reports

According to reports from UOL (via Daily Mail), former Barcelona superstar Neymar helped Dani Alves with legal expenses by paying €150,000.

The legendary right-back, who was part of Camp Nou's golden generation, was recently found guilty of rape in a nightclub in Catalonia. He had been detained since January 2023.

The 40-year-old was handed a prison sentence of four-and-a-half years, although he initially faced a 12-year sentence, which was requested by the victim's legal team. However, as per the aforementioned report, Dani Alves' former teammate Neymar Jr reportedly stepped in to help by paying €150,000 to assist with his legal expenses.

The court ordered that these funds were to go to the victim as compensation for the harm and injuries caused, which reduced the final sentence. The Al-Hilal superstar didn't just help Alves with money, though, as Neymar's family also contributed legal expertise. They reportedly provided one of their top lawyers in Gustavo Xisto for Alves' defense.

Despite the sentence reduction, Alves' attorney announced plans to appeal the decision. Alves has consistently claimed his innocence, claiming that the intimate moment he shared with his female accuser in the nightclub was consensual.

Joana Sanz shares a photo after Barcelona legend Dani Alves' verdict

Just after Dani Alves was found guilty of rape, his estranged wife Joana Sanz posted a selfie on Instagram Stories. According to The Sun, the model was in Maspalomas, Gran Canaria, for a photoshoot, and she uploaded several pictures.

Joana Sanz reportedly testified in court during the trial of her husband in Barcelona. According to The Sun, she notably revealed to the judges that Alves had phoned her drunk from the club on the night of the attack. She provided the extent of his intoxication, revealing that the Barca legend "smelled of alcohol" and "he bumped into several pieces of furniture and collapsed on the bed".

At that time, she was not officially separated from Alves and was at their home in Barcelona.