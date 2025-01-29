Neymar Jr could make sensational return to Barcelona following switch to boyhood club Santos: Reports

Neymar Jr. could reportedly return to his former club Barcelona after his short stint at his boyhood club Santos. The Brazilian has finalized a move to Santos from Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal this month.

Neymar Jr. is set to sign a short six-month deal with his boyhood side Santos, with Al-Hilal terminating his contract. His original contract with the Saudi Arabian side was set to end in June 2025. Following his six-month stint with his boyhood side, the Brazilian will become a free agent.

According to a report by Fichajes.net, sources close to Neymar Jr. suggest that he is keen on returning to Europe in 2025. The former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar wants to prepare himself to lead Brazil in the 2026 World Cup. The report suggests that Barcelona have come up as one of the main destinations for Neymar after Santos.

Neymar Jr's advent to European football began when he moved to Barcelona from Santos in 2013. The Selecao superstar contributed 105 goals and 76 assists in 186 outings across competitions for the Catalan side. Alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, he also formed one of the greatest attacking trios in football at the club.

The 32-year-old won nine titles with Barca including the treble in the 2014-15 season. In 2017, Neymar left the Catalan outfit to sign for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for a record €222 million transfer fee. Since his departure, the former Blaugrana superstar has been linked to a return to Camp Nou several times although the deals never came through.

When Barcelona director Deco claimed there was a "remote possibility" of Neymar Jr. returning to the club

In an interview via SPORT, Barcelona sporting director Deco claimed that there was a remote possibility of Neymar Jr returning to Barcelona from Al-Hilal. He said (via Barca Blaugranes):

“Neymar’s return to Barça was a remote possibility. Since he moved to Saudi Arabia, we knew he was a very expensive player, especially in terms of financial fair play. At his best, he is one of the best players in the world. He still is and always will be. He is welcome at any club in the world."

The director added:

"A deal with him can never be ruled out, but right now I see him returning to Brazil. The most important thing is for him to play football again."

Given Neymar's fitness woes, the Brazilian's return to Europe may be difficult. He could play only seven games for Al-Hilal since 2023 due to his long-term ACL injury and subsequent hamstring injury during his stint in the Middle East.

Moreover, Raphinha has been putting up excellent performances for Barca while playing as a left winger, Neymar's preferred position. Moreover, the Catalan outfit's financial woes and the Brazilian's well-known high salary demands may also hinder a potential return.

