Neymar Jr wants return to Barcelona in the summer, ready to accept low salary and prepare for 2026 World Cup: Reports

According to emerging reports, Neymar Jr is seriously interested in a return to Barcelona during the summer transfer window. He is reportedly ready to accept a lower salary, but would prefer to play for the Catalan giants at the highest level, in order to prepare for the 2026 World Cup.

Ad

The Brazilian winger has not had the best of times on the pitch in recent years. Despite a mega-money move to Al-Hilal in 2023 on a two-year contract, he spent much of that time on the injury table, playing only three league games for the side. They eventually decided to cut their losses, agreeing to a mutual termination of his contract in January 2025.

Neymar Jr has now returned to his boyhood club Santos, where he has scored twice and provided three assists in six appearances. However, a return to Europe could be on the cards. Reports have widely linked the 33-year-old to a homecoming at Barcelona, where he enjoyed superstar status alongside Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi.

Ad

Trending

Barca are currently struggling with their finances, and would be unable to pay Neymar Jr's usual wages. However, it has been confirmed by journalist Helena Condis that he would prefer to join the Catalan club. Spanish outlet El Partidazo de Cope (via Reshad Rahman on X) has also claimed that he would be willing to lower his wages and move on a free transfer.

The upcoming 2026 World Cup is potentially set to be Neymar's last appearance in the tournament, and he will need to be in tip-top shape to lead Brazil all the way.

Ad

Neymar Jr opens up about time at Barcelona, shares Messi anecdote

Neymar Jr has opened up about his time at Barcelona, where he played alongside club legend Lionel Messi. The Brazilian winger shared a funny anecdote about the legendary Argentine playmaker, revealing how he helped Messi take penalties better.

Speaking in an interview on the Podpah platform, Neymar said (via FootBoom1):

Ad

"I helped Messi take penalties! We were at training, and he asked me... 'How do you take penalties like that?'. I told him: are you crazy? You're Messi; if I can do it, you can too. I taught him, and he practiced it."

Neymar Jr and Lionel Messi enjoyed a brilliant spell across four seasons together at Barcelona, winning eight trophies. They also played together at Paris Saint-Germain, before Messi left for Inter Miami and Neymar left for Al-Hilal in 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback