Neymar Jr wants to return to former club Barcelona after stint in Saudi Arabia - Reports

Neymar Jr. wants to rejoin Barcelona after relocating to Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia, according to reports from Bar Canaletes (via Football Espana).

Barca president Joan Laporta is reportedly receptive to this idea, as he communicates often with the Brazilian winger. According to the report, they both agree that he should return to Camp Nou when his stay in Saudi Arabia is up.

Neymar's deal with Al-Hilal expires in the summer of 2025, having joined them last summer. He hasn't had a great start to life in Saudi Arabia, having suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury that has kept him on the sidelines for half a year.

For personal reasons, he is reportedly looking forward to a return to Barcelona. These reasons include his family, as his son lives in the Catalan city. Moreover, he desired to compete in the 2026 World Cup, and his chances will improve with him playing in Europe.

The Selecao winger's homecoming might be difficult given Barca's financial difficulties. There will also be concerns about whether a move for the former player would be forward-thinking for the Catalans, who have impressed with younger players.

Neymar scored 105 goals and provided 76 assists in 186 games for Barcelona, winning numerous trophies. He then moved to Paris Saint-Germain for a world-record transfer fee of €222 million in 2017.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta wants Xavi to stay on as head coach: Reports

Barcelona president Joan Laporta reportedly wants Xavi Hernandez continue in his role as head coach beyond the current campaign.

Xavi had announced his intention to step down at the end of the season in late January but lately, the group has been performing better. They are now second in La Liga and have advanced to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League.

Laporta has expressed his desire for Xavi to stay in an interview with Mundo Deportivo, saying (via Forbes):

"I told him: we respect the fact that you're here until the end of the season. It's your decision. We're doing well, we're getting better and better. Look, since he's said it, he's won again and we're winking at each other as if to say something can happen here. It's going like this, it's going better [than before] and the objectives are achieved."

However, life as manager of one of the biggest clubs in the world has not been easy, and Xavi has not changed his mind, as Laporta said:

"I asked him if there was a way for him to change his mind, but I saw him with insurmountable pressure on his face, [and] I told him to relax if he saw it that way. He keeps saying that at the end of the season he will leave, but we will see."

It's uncertain who Barcelona will pick as their next manager at this time. However, Xavi will be hoping to end the season on a high with a potential trophy before he leaves.