Neymar reportedly set to earn £354,500 per day as complete breakdown of mouth-watering contract at Al-Hilal explained

Neymar is set to earn an eye watering £129.4 million per season for Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal after his £78 million move from Paris Saint-Germain, as per reports.

The Brazilian superstar became the latest big name to join the Saudi Pro League in an astonishing summer transfer. A stunning breakdown of his earnings have since come to light.

The former Barcelona and PSG superstar is reportedly set to earn a mammoth £10.8 million per season with Al-Hilal. He will pocket £354,000 per day from his mega deal with Al-Hilal. The 31-year-old will earn £14,700 per hour. He is set to make a staggering £246 per minute and £4 per second.

Apart from his salary, Neymar has also reportedly presented a few stunning demands to his club. He wants a 25-room luxury house with three saunas and mega swimmimg pool in it.

The player also wants five cars, including one Aston Martin, one Bentley and a Mercedes. He joins the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly, Ruben Neves, Sergej Milinkovic Savic, and more at the Saudi Pro League club.

Neymar lauded Cristiano Ronaldo for giving the Saudi Pro League prominence

Since joining the Saudi Pro League in December 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo has helped increase the popularity of the competition. Superstars like Sadio Mane, Karim Benzema, Roberto Firmino, Riyad Mahrez, and more have joined the league.

Neymar becomes the latest big name and in terms of popularity and talent, he is second to none. The Brazilian lauded Ronaldo for how he has transformed the Saudi Pro League as he said:

"Cristiano Ronaldo was the pioneer of the historic change that took place in the Saudi league. When he joined the league, they used to say he was crazy, but now you can see the great development that is happening in the league. Facing Cristiano Ronaldo and his team will be amazing.”

Al-Hilal will return to action on August 19 to take on Al-Feiha. Whether their new marquee signing plays a part in that game remains to be seen.