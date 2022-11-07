NFL star Patrick Mahomes’ contract dwarfs Cristiano Ronaldo deal at Manchester United as Kansas City Chiefs quarter-back earns ‘biggest sporting contract in history’: Reports

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes’ current contract blows Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United deal out of the water, the Mirror has claimed.

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely hailed as one of the most popular and richest sportspeople of all time. The United no. 7 has played for some of the biggest teams in Europe, winning almost every trophy on offer. He has five Ballons d’Or to his name, with only Lionel Messi possessing more than him.

Courtesy of his marketability and continued excellence over 15 years, the Portuguese superstar is one of the highest-paid players in the world. According to Spotrac, Ronaldo agreed to a £24 million / season deal when he joined Manchester United from Juventus last summer. However, the Red Devils’ inability to qualify for the Champions League has brought his wages down.

While Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract at United does not look anything less than astronomical, NFL superstar Mahomes’ deal is considerably better. The superstar signed a 10-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020, worth £44.5 million / year. As a matter of fact, Mahomes’ contract is the biggest in sporting history.

While the 27-year-old earns noticeably more in wages than the 37-year-old Manchester United star, he is nowhere near the former Real Madrid man when it comes to the richest athletes’ list. The quarterback is 24th on that list while Ronaldo is third. Tom Brady, whose footsteps Mahomes is expected to follow, is ninth on the list.

Erik ten Hag questions Manchester United's approach that kept Cristiano Ronaldo from hurting Aston Villa

Ronaldo endured a difficult afternoon as the Red Devils succumbed to a 3-1 defeat against Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday (November 6). The Portuguese superstar struggled to get involved, with him managing to lodge only a single shot on target over the course of the 90.

Speaking after the match, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag admitted that there was an error in his team’s approach, which led to Ronaldo’s struggles. Ruing over his team’s inefficient crossing strategy, the Dutchman said (via Goal):

“I think it was stupid to do that. We delivered too quickly crosses in from too far and too forcing. Then, we don't help him [Cristiano Ronaldo]. We have to bring in the crosses at the right moment.

“I think in the second half also we bring too quickly the crosses in. The right moment was from Christian Eriksen in the first half and he found the moment in the pocket to deliver the ball to Cristiano at the far post. That was the right moment.”

Ronaldo has thus far featured in 16 games for Manchester United this season, scoring only thrice.

