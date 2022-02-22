No one considered a favorite as Glazers and Richard Arnold to undertake a comprehensive search for new Manchester United manager - Reports

No manager is currently considered the front-runner to become the new Manchester United manager in the summer, according to ESPN.

United's owners, the Glazers along with managing director Richard Arnold, are set to make a comprehensive search to find the perfect candidate for the job.

The Red Devils parted ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer back in November following a string of poor results. The club went on to hire German tactician Ralf Rangnick on an interim basis until the end of the 2021-22 season.

Hiring a new manager before the 2022-23 season will be the number one priority for the United hierarchy going into the season. According to the aforementioned source, various factors will be taken into consideration before a new manager is announced.

Details including strengths, weaknesses, playing style and suitable players are some of the things the Manchester United hierarchy will be taking into account.

Apart from these factors, wages, compensation and transfer needs for the next manager are also vital before the United board make their move.

ESPN also suggested that such detailed analysis could do more bad than good for Manchester United, who could make things difficult for themselves.

The Red Devils have had four permanent managers since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson at the end of the 2012-13 season. Ralf Rangnick is the fifth tactician to take charge of United in the last nine years.

There hasn't been long-term stability at the club as seen at Liverpool and Manchester City, with Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola respectively.

As things stand, various names have been put forward to take over the managerial gig at Manchester United. These include the likes of Mauricio Pochettino, Erik Ten Hag, Luis Enrique and Brendan Rodgers.

It is also worth mentioning that much of United's summer business depends on their 2021-22 season. The Red Devils will want to at least finish inside the top four to secure their preferred transfer targets and managerial appointment.

Manchester United face Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League

Following their win over Leeds United in the Premier League, United travel to Spain to face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. The first leg of the Round of 16 clash will take place on February 23 at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The second leg will then be contested at Old Trafford on March 15.

Manchester United have found some decent form prior to their Champions League outing. They have secured two consecutive wins in the Premier League and are currently fourth in the standings.

