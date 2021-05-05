Norwich City eye move for Manchester United defender – Reports

Norwich City are considering a move for Manchester United starlet Brandon Williams. The left-back has hardly featured for the Red Devils this season and a loan move is thus on the cards.

According to The Sun, Norwich City want to take the young left-back on loan next season. The Canaries have earned promotion to the Premier League and are looking to avoid a repeat of their last time in the top flight when they were relegated after a single season.

Norwich are interested in signing Brandon Williams, with Southampton also likely to increase their interest in a loan deal for the 20-year-old. [sun] #mufc — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) May 5, 2021

Jacob Sørensen has been playing as a left-back and a midfielder for Norwich City this season, but they are keen on adding some talented players to their squad.

The same report claims Norwich City are not the only Premier League side eager to get the services of the Manchester United starlet. West Ham United and Southampton are also interested in the left-back and will have to fight for his signature.

Brandon Williams urged to leave Manchester United on loan

Marcus Rashford and Brandon Williams watching the protest at the Lowry hotel 👇 #mufc #mujournal pic.twitter.com/ravpNSGe0H — United Journal (@theutdjournal) May 2, 2021

An unnamed Premier League agent had urged Williams to leave United on loan last summer so that he doesn't waste his talent any further being the No. 3 left-back in the team. He told The Athletic:

"Younger lads that didn't go on loan will force a move. The Carabao Cup is out of the window for the next two months as the rounds have already been played. Brandon Williams doesn't want to be No. 3 left-back at United. He would be absolutely mental to not go somewhere like Leeds or Southampton, or a top-half Championship club."

Trevor Sinclair also echoed the same sentiments on talkSPORT and urged Southampton to get the left-back from Manchester United.

"He (Brandon Williams)'s very combative. He likes to get close to the winger. I've been impressed with him. (He's) quick. But I was wondering why he would go to Southampton if Ryan Bertrand was still there, because I rate Ryan quite highly. And now I know that (Bertrand is) stalling on his contract, it really does make sense. That'd be a great place and a great platform for him to push on from what he's already achieved at Manchester United," said Sinclair.

Brandon Williams' contract at Manchester United expires in 2024, but the club does have another option year on his deal.

Luke Shaw has now cemented his place as the Red Devils' #1 left-back, and even Alex Telles has not been able to put pressure on the Englishman. Due to the current situation, Williams would be better off plying his trade elsewhere.