Nottingham Forest consider shock move to sack Nuno Espirito Santo despite impressive win in opening game of the season: Reports

Nottingham Forest are reportedly considering sacking manager Nuno Espirito Santo after just one game into the new Premier League season. Santo, who took over the managerial reins at Forest in 2023, led the club to an unprecedented seventh-place finish in the Premier League last season.

Forest kicked off their 2025/26 Premier League campaign with a 3-1 win against Brentford, but a change in management seems to be on the horizon. According to Marca, Nottingham Forest are considering ‘saying goodbye to’ Nuno Espirito Santo amid tensions between the ownership and the Portuguese coach. It is believed that the row between both parties stemmed from certain signings made during the ongoing transfer window. As such, Forest are considering appointing other coaches.

Nuno Espirito Santo had told Sky Sports earlier this month that the club are ‘very far from’ where they should be in terms of preparation for the new season. He said:

"We are very far - very, very far - from where we should be. We are very far in terms of preparation, in terms of planning, in terms of the squad. So we are all very worried that in two or three days time we are playing for the Premier League, the most demanding competition in the world. And we are very far. Very, very far.

"The plans that we had didn't come through. The preparation in terms of squad was not ideal. We didn't have a chance to create the bond - and this is what I think is more important. Because we don't know which squad we have. We have players working here that know they're going to leave on loan. We have a major problem."

Need to point out that in May, Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis appeared animated when speaking to Nuno following the club’s 2-2 Premier League draw against Leicester City. However, Forest were quick to point out that ‘there was no confrontation’ between the pair.

Nuno Espirito Santo previously linked with Nottingham Forest exit

Back in May, before Nuno Espirito Santo signed a new three-year deal with Nottingham Forest, he was linked with a potential departure from the City Ground. A report from French outlet Foot Mercato claimed there was ‘internal tensions’ between Marinakis and Nuno.

The report read:

“According to our information, Portuguese coach Nuno Espírito Santo could leave his position at the end of the season. This is a rather strange development considering the City Ground team are having a very good season, with a possible ticket to a European competition.”

Despite finishing only in seventh position in the standings last season, Forest will play in the Europa League this season after Crystal Palace, who initially took the spot after their FA Cup triumph, failed to comply with UEFA’s multi-club ownership rules.

