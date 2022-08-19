Nottingham Forest identify Arsenal and Manchester United-linked player as priority signing: Reports

Nottingham Forest are prioritizing a move for Cody Gakpo amid interest from Manchester United and Arsenal this summer, according to French outlet Foot Mercato (h/t HITC).

The Tricky Trees have spent a combined £145.5 million in transfer fees since their promotion from the Championship in May, with Morgan Gibbs-White being their latest acquisition. Forest agreed on a fee of £42.5 million including add-ons with Wolverhampton Wanderers for the English midfielder.

Manager Steve Cooper has overseen a number of arrivals this summer, including former Liverpool players Neco Williams and Taiwo Awoniyi.

The likes of Cheikhou Kouyate and Jesse Lingard have also joined Forest on free transfers while Dean Henderson has arrived on loan from the Red Devils. It appears the club are still not finished in the transfer market.

Gakpo, 23, is playing some of his best football for PSV Eindhoven at the moment. He scored 12 goals and assisted 13 times in 27 league appearances last season. It is evident that the Netherlands international is a wanted man in the ongoing window, with interest from Manchester United, Arsenal, Leeds United, and Forest.

The winger is believed to be valued at £40 million by PSV and has four years left on his current contract at the club. The Red Devils, however, are prioritizing a move for Ajax winger Antony over Gakpo.

United's initial offer of £68 million has recently been rejected by the Eredivisie champions. It remains to be seen if this will nudge them in Gakpo's direction.

Manchester United and Arsenal among several clubs interested in signing Brighton midfielder

According to 90min (h/t HITC), Arsenal and United are amongst a number of top clubs chasing the signature of Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo.

Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona, West Ham United, Liverpool, and Juventus are also believed to be interested in signing lining up to sign the Ecuadorian. However, manager Graham Potter has no plans to sell Caicedo and wants to hand him more Premier League action this season.

The midfielder has featured in just 10 league games for the Seagulls since joining them in the winter transfer window of 2021 from Independiente del Valle. Arsenal and United being linked to Caicedo and Gakpo shows that the two clubs are apparently not done with their business this summer.

Both could see new arrivals in midfield before the end of the transfer window on September 1. United have also been linked with a move for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong while the Gunners are keen on signing Leicester City's Youri Tielemans.

Paul Merson has predicted Manchester United vs Liverpool and other PL GW3 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar