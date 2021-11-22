Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's pay-off after Manchester United sacking revealed - Reports

Manchester United had to pay Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a £7.5 million pay off to relieve him of his duties as club manager, according to The Athletic.

Manchester United have decided to part ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following a poor run of form in the Premier League. The Red Devils lost 4-1 away to Watford, which means they are currently seventh in the standings, 12 points behind league leaders Chelsea.

However, sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer meant Manchester United had to pay a fee for terminating the contract.

The reported fee the Red Devils paid was £7.5 million. It is worth noting that Solskjaer had a contract at Manchester United until the summer of 2024.

Manchester United have only decided to sack Solskjaer instead of dismissing his entire backroom staff as the new manager might want to use the same personnel. Michael Carrick, who was a coach under Solskjaer, will now take charge of the first-team until the club find an interim manager.

The former midfielder will be in charge of Manchester United's Champions League tie against Villarreal and could also supervise their trip to Chelsea next weekend.

According to Manchester United's official statement, the club will look to appoint an interim manager until the end of the season before making a permanent appointment. Ed Woodward, Matt Judge and John Murtough will now begin their search for a new manager.

Various names have been linked to the vacancy at Manchester United. Some of the most prominent managers linked to the job include Zinedine Zidane, Brendan Rodgers and Erik ten Hag.

Solskjaer will continue to support Manchester United

In his post-sacking interview with MUTV, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has urged his former Manchester United players to trust themselves and show fighting spirit in the Champions League.

The 48-year-old coach has also put faith in Michael Carrick to do well as caretaker manager. Solskjaer said:

"Trust yourself. You know we are better than this. We have not been able to show it, but go out, chest out, enjoy being a Man United player on the biggest stage in the Champions League. If and when you win the game, you go through to the next round.

"Michael (Carrick) is going to be in charge vs Villarreal. Michael, I have the utmost respect [for], I love Michael to bits. I'm becoming emotional now because he’s top. They’ll be fine. I’ll watch them and support them."

