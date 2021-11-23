Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacking gives Manchester United star unexpected final chance to prove himself - Reports

Manchester United star Jesse Lingard has received an unexpected final chance to prove himself following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking, according to Eurosport. The Englishman has been the subject of interest from clubs but will now focus on what will be a key moment in his career.

Lingard's Manchester United future has been up in the air for quite a while. The England international is in the final eight months of his contract with the Red Devils and is yet to agree to a new deal.

Manchester United have reportedly offered him a one-year deal but there are no signs that Lingard will accept it. While it remains to be seen if the player will put pen to paper on a fresh contract with the Red Devils, he has garnered interest from other clubs, notably West Ham United.

Footy Accumulators @FootyAccums West Ham will look to re-sign Jesse Lingard from Manchester United in January!👀



Get JLingz back at the London Stadium!🤟⚒️



[Via - Telegraph] West Ham will look to re-sign Jesse Lingard from Manchester United in January!👀Get JLingz back at the London Stadium!🤟⚒️[Via - Telegraph] https://t.co/3CJltkKfIA

Lingard has only played 63 minutes of Premier League football so far this season under Solskjaer. With playing time hard to come by at Old Trafford, there have been suggestions the attacker could consider a transfer in the winter transfer window.

However, Solskjaer's sacking as Manchester United manager has given Lingard an unexpected final chance to prove himself, according to reports. The Englishman is aware of interest from other clubs but will now look to take his final chance to prove himself at Old Trafford.

Lingard was hopeful that his performances for West Ham last season would earn him a place in Solskjaer's plans this term. However, the Norwegian only handed him 154 minutes of playing time across all competitions.

With Solskajer no longer at the club, Lingard reportedly believes he has one last shot at proving himself as a Manchester United player. If things do not go well between now and the end of December, he could still consider a move away in the winter transfer window.

West Ham were interested in signing Lingard from Manchester United in the summer. Despite not being able to get a deal across the line, David Moyes remains keen on adding the Englishman to his ranks.

Manchester United on the lookout for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's replacement

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was finally relieved of his duties after Manchester United's 4-1 defeat to Watford at the weekend. The Red Devils are now on the lookout for a long-term replacement for the Norwegian.

Manchester United have appointed former midfielder Michael Carrick as caretaker boss and are also on the hunt for an interim manager to lead the team until the end of the season.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls The fact that Mauricio Pochettino wants to walk away from a potential Ligue 1 trophy just to manage a struggling Manchester United says a lot about how much he wants us.



For this, I'm giving him my RESPECT, 100%. 👏 The fact that Mauricio Pochettino wants to walk away from a potential Ligue 1 trophy just to manage a struggling Manchester United says a lot about how much he wants us.For this, I'm giving him my RESPECT, 100%. 👏 https://t.co/moMFlkPTQK

The Red Devils are expected to name a long-term replacement for Solskjaer ahead of the 2022/23 season. PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino is a top candidate for the managerial job at Old Trafford.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar