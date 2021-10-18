Ole Gunnar Solskjaer unhappy with Manchester United's failure to address transfer issue this summer - Reports

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer is reportedly unhappy Manchester United failed to sign a midfielder in the summer. The manager believes the transfer mistake has caused an imbalance in midfield for the Red Devils.

As per a report in MEN, Solskjaer wanted Manchester United to sign a midfielder this summer at all costs. However, the Red Devils did not manage to get a deal done.

United instead got the manager his long-term target Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, Raphael Varane from Real Madrid, and brought back Cristiano Ronaldo after 12 years away from the club.

MEN claim the signing of the three players saw Manchester United run out of budget to get a midfielder, which made Solskjaer unhappy. The Norwegian reportedly wanted competition for Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay and Fred.

Former Manchester United right-back Gary Neville recently revealed why the Old Trafford outfit have not sacked Ole yet, saying:

"If Ole had been the manager in the post Sir Alex Ferguson slip stream he'd be gone by now. But because of those bad experiences that United have had through getting rid of managers after a year, two years, eight months, they're going to live with him and believe in the project for a longer period.

"And I think probably it's the right way to go because they've had bad experiences through changing managers. It costs more money sometimes to change."

Is Cristiano Ronaldo the issue at Manchester United?

Gary Neville also admitted that Cristiano Ronaldo might ruffle a few feathers in the dressing room but does not believe the Portuguese star would disrupt the atmosphere intentionally.

Speaking on Instagram, he said:

"I don't think Cristiano will disrupt the dressing room at all, purposely. He may disrupt people naturally through the fact he wants to win and he wants to demand standards from them, but that wouldn't be disruptive in any strong dressing room.

"There's a massive imbalance in Manchester United at the moment, the team has got far too many players who want to get on the ball and not enough players who want to do both sides of the game."

Also Read

Manchester United face Atalanta this week in the Champions League before renewing their age-old rivalry with Liverpool over the weekend.

For more Football related daily news & updates, follow the Sportskeeda Football page now.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar