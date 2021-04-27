Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Manchester United to sign three players – Reports

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly wants Manchester United to sign three players in the summer. The Red Devils boss wants the Glazers to back him in the transfer window and get Erling Haaland, Raphael Varane and Jack Grealish.

The Mirror (via Express) reports that Ole is keen to strengthen his squad to challenge for the Premier League title next season. Manchester United are 2nd in the table right now, but the title seems out of reach with Manchester City cruising to the summit.

Since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's arrival, Manchester United has spent around £200 million. However, they have not won a trophy under his reign. The Red Devils are in the Europa League semi-finals and fans are keen to go all the way this season. Manchester United crashed out of the competition after losing in the semi-finals last season.

Jack Grealish urged to join Manchester United or another top club

Jack Grealish has been in top form for Aston Villa this season after penning a new deal in the summer. The Englishman was linked with a move away, but no club got close to Aston Villa's asking price.

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has now urged the Aston Villa captain to "get out" and move to a top club in the summer. He said:

"Don't get me wrong, I love the player, but if he was doing this at Man United, Liverpool, City, one of the top clubs, then he'd be up there, he'd possibly be top three. There is no pressure on Villa. If he is at a top club then he needs to win every week. He needs to leave Villa to prove that (he is a top player)."

"Jack Grealish is probably the same (as Paulo Di Canio). It is all about him at Aston Villa. He needs to get out now to a club that need to win every week, there is pressure to deliver trophies," Scholes added. "He is capable of doing it, but there will always be a doubt until you do it."

Aston Villa were fighting for a top 4 finish this season but now find themselves in 11th in the league table. They are 13 points behind the top 4 – but have a game in hand.