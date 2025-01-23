Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Manchester United star at Besiktas, personally involved in making potential deal happen: Reports

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer is reportedly pushing Besiktas to sign Marcus Rashford from Manchester United. The manager is talking to the player directly to get the deal over the line this month.

As per a report by Gökmen Özcan, Rashford is set to have another offer on his table as he plots his next move. The Englishman was interested in moving to AC Milan but failed to agree terms with the Serie A side. They have now filled the non-European spot with Kyle Walker, who is joining on loan from Manchester City.

Barcelona were believed to be his preferred destination, with the Catalan side working on a deal to bring the Manchester United star. However, they have not managed to sort their finances and the Englishman remains at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer has worked with Rashford during his time at Manchester United and wants to help the Englishman. He spoke about getting the best out of the forward and refused to blame Erik ten Hag for the forward's poor form. He said in 2024 (via GOAL):

"I'm not sure it's the manager's job to get the best out of Marcus Rashford. Is it the manager's job to get the best out of him? Or is it mostly himself, or any player's responsibility to get the best out of yourself? That's more important."

Marcus Rashford scored 55 goals and assisted 24 times under Ole Gunner Solskjaer. He played 135 matches under the Norwegian manager – the most he has done in his career.

Marcus Rashford admits it's time to leave Manchester United

Marcus Rashford spoke to Henry Winter earlier this season and claimed that it was time for him to leave Manchester United. The Englishman stated that he was not close to his peak and said:

"I'm halfway through my career. I don't expect my peak to be now. I've had nine years so far in the Premier League and that's taught me a lot, that's helped me grow as a player and as a person. So I don't have any regrets from the last nine years. I won't have any regrets going forward because I take things day by day and sometimes bad things happen, sometimes good things happen. I just try and keep a fine balance."

Talking about his time at the club, Rashford had nothing bad to say about Ruben Amorim or his decision to drop him from the squad. The English forward has been named on the bench once since he was dropped from the squad for the Manchester derby in December.

