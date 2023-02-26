Olivier Giroud open to Premier League return with 4 clubs showing interest - Reports

According to reports from the Sun (via Daily Mail), Olivier Giroud is open to a Premier League return and there are four interested clubs. The report suggests that the French international would particularly prefer a move to a London club when his contract with AC Milan expires at the end of the season.

At 36 years of age, Giroud may not be the youngest striker around, but he's certainly one of the most experienced. Having scored 90 Premier League goals during his time with Arsenal and Chelsea, the World Cup winner could prove to be a valuable asset for a number of clubs.

West Ham, Crystal Palace, Brentford, and Fulham are all said to be interested in the striker, who has already started planning his next move ahead of the summer transfer window.

Crystal Palace and West Ham are in need of goals and would require the services of a goalscorer, having struggled to find the back of the net consistently this season. Olivier Giroud could just be the man to help either of them out, with his track record of scoring crucial goals in big games.

But it's not just London clubs that are reportedly interested in the Frenchman. Manchester United were notably linked with a move for Giroud earlier this season, before eventually deciding on getting Wout Weghorst on loan.

The French forward has excelled in Italy since moving to AC Milan in 2021, helping the Rossoneri win the Serie A title in 2022. With 25 goals in 68 appearances in all competitions, he has proven that he still has what it takes to perform at the highest level.

It remains to be seen where Giroud will end up next season, but one thing's for sure - he'll be a valuable addition to any team lucky enough to secure his signature.

Olivier Giroud backs Victor Osimhen to win Serie A top scorer award

Former Premier League stalwart Olivier Giroud, has made a bold prediction ahead of the final stretch of the Serie A season. The towering Frenchman has earmarked Nigerian sensation Victor Osimhen as the man to take home the coveted top scorer award in Italy's top flight this campaign.

The 24-year-old has been in sparkling form for Napoli, bagging an impressive 19 goals in just 23 appearances so far this season.

When asked about the potential winner of the coveted award, Giroud told DAZN (via Daily Post):

“Osimhen. He does everything well, he has very high confidence.”

