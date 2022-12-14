Olivier Giroud’s former club planning to rename stadium after France's all-time top scorer - Reports

Olivier Giroud’s former club Tours are contemplating the possibility of honouring France’s all-time top scorer by naming their stadium after him, as reported by French outlet L’Equipe.

AC Milan superstar Olivier Giroud has been in sensational form for France at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He scored a brace in Les Bleus’ Group D opener against Australia, firing them to a comfortable 4-1 win. That took his international goal tally to 51, making him the country’s joint-record goalscorer alongside Thierry Henry.

Giroud surpassed Henry with a clinical strike in the 3-1 win over Poland in the Round of 16, becoming his nation’s all-time top scorer with 52 strikes in 116 games. He proved his sharpness against England in the quarterfinals as well, scoring a fine header in the 78th minute to inspire France to a 2-1 win.

Ligue 2 club Tours now want to honour their former player’s accomplishment by changing the name of their stadium.

According to L’Equipe, the proposition is currently being spearheaded by ex-Marseille president Christophe Bouchet. Bouchet, who also served as the mayor of Tours between 2017 and 2020 wants to change the name of Tours’ stadium from Vallee du Cher to Stade Olivier Giroud.

The former Arsenal and Chelsea striker was at Tours for two seasons between 2008 and 2010. He particularly impressed in the 2009-10 Ligue 2 campaign, finishing as the season’s top scorer with 21 goals. Before leaving for Montpellier, the forward played 69 games for Tours, scoring 38 times across competitions.

Olivier Giroud could be difference maker in France’s 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal against Morocco

Having beaten Spain and Portugal in the last two knockout rounds, Morocco will go up against France in the second semifinal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup tonight (December 14).

The Atlas Lions are likely to keep a close eye on the effervescent Kylian Mbappe, possibly marking him with multiple players. That could make room for Olivier Giroud to fly under the radar and do what he does best.

The AC Milan striker has a knack of drifting in and out games, which makes it difficult to mark him.

He's not particularly quick but has the innate ability to sneak behind opposition lines. Giroud also has a telepathic understanding of Mbappe’s movement, which has helped Les Bleus breach opposition defences time and again.

Unless Morocco give Giroud the attention he deserves, the 36-year-old could do significant damage at the Al Bayt Stadium and power Les Bleus to the final.

