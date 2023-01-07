One in 70 babies born in December named after Lionel Messi after FIFA World Cup win - Reports

According to the First Post, one in 70 babies born in December were named after Lionel Messi. The data, which was made available by the Civil Registry of the province of Santa Fe, shows that in December 2022, Lionel and Lionela were the most popular baby names.

Lionel Messi isn't the only revered footballer following Albiceleste's World Cup triumph. Other players like Julian Alvarez and Emiliano Martinez have also seen their names registered multiple times.

B/R Football @brfootball Mateo Messi running away with the Golden Ball trophy 🤣 Mateo Messi running away with the Golden Ball trophy 🤣 https://t.co/F5KfC0JdRP

Football is a central part of South American culture, and is revered by many people in countries like Argentina and Brazil. This is evident in the recent celebrations and recognition of Argentine footballers. Their newfound popularity after their victory in the 2022 FIFA World Cup isn't surprising.

After 36 years of anticipation, the country finally achieved triumph, with their star player and captain, Lionel Messi, leading the way. The legend received the Golden Ball award for his outstanding performance as the tournament's best player. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was presented with the Golden Glove award and Enzo Fernandez was named the best Young Player.

B/R Football @brfootball Leo Messi is the first player ever to win Golden Ball in two men’s World Cups Leo Messi is the first player ever to win Golden Ball in two men’s World Cups 🐐 https://t.co/qhM6U6ogkd

The players received attention not only for their on-field accomplishments but also for their diverse backgrounds and personal histories. One interesting example is the story of how Lionel Messi got his name. His mother was a fan of American musician Lionel Richie, and she named her son after him.

When the Argentine team performed well in the FIFA World Cup, crowning their efforts with the trophy on 18 December, it brought massive recognition to the players. This is reflected in the popularity of baby names that have been inspired by Albiceleste's efforts in Qatar.

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe may struggle to work together at PSG

According to Marca, there is tension within Paris Saint-Germain due to the conflict between two of their most well-known players, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

The rift between the teammates has been exacerbated by rumors of Messi's contract extension until 2024 and his potential demands for the club's president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi. It is believed that the Argentine playmaker could make demands that will supersede Mbappe's interests.

The situation became more strained when Mbappe took a few days off to go to the United States while the rest of the team wanted to celebrate Messi's victory in Qatar. The French forward understandably didn't want to be at the Parc des Princes, having lost the World Cup final to his teammate.

Poll : 0 votes