“One of the priorities of the year” - Arsenal want to tie down superstar to new contract, confirms Fabrizio Romano

Arsenal are reportedly looking to extend club captain Martin Odegaard's contract in the near future.

According to transfer news specialist Fabrizio Romano, tying Odegaard down to a new deal is of immense priority for the Gunners. The Norwegian's current contract runs until the summer of 2025.

Romano provided the update via X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, August 16, writing:

"Arsenal want to advance in talks to get new deal done for Martin Ødegaard in the next weeks.

"Initial discussions set to take place as extending Martin’s contract will be one of the priorities of the year."

Odegaard, 24, arrived at the Emirates Stadium on loan from Real Madrid in January 2021. He recorded two goals and two assists in 20 matches across competitions for the Gunners in the second half of the 2020-21 season.

While his numbers weren't extraordinary by any means, his performances seemed to convince manager Mikel Arteta. The north London giants signed him for £30 million plus add-ons in the summer of 2021.

Odegaard enjoyed a solid 2021-22 campaign, recording seven goals and four assists in 36 Premier League matches as Arsenal finished fifth. With the team adding some quality players last summer and finding their footing under Arteta, his output improved substantially last season.

The Norwegian scored 15 times and laid out eight assists in 37 league matches as his side finished second. He also played all 90 minutes and converted his spot-kick in the shootout as the Gunners beat Manchester City to lift the FA Community Shield earlier this month.

Martin Odegaard expressed his desire to stay at Arsenal earlier this summer

Martin Odegaard is evidently part of Mikel Arteta's long-term plans at the Emirates Stadium, having been handed the captain's armband. In June this year, the midfielder stated that he would like to stay at Arsenal for a long time.

Speaking to Norwegian outlet TV2, Odegaard said (as quoted by Metro):

‘‘I have a few years left on the contract, I’m fine and I hope to be at the club for a long time to come.’’

During the same conversation, he mentioned that negotiations over a new contract had not taken place. Fabrizio Romano's aforementioned update is likely to be music to the ears of the Gunners faithful.