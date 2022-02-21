"One of them will be gone" - Dean Jones says Liverpool will lose either Roberto Firmino or Sadio Mane in the summer

Liverpool will be without either Roberto Firmino or Sadio Mane when the next season begins, according to reliable journalist Dean Jones.

Jones insisted that the fearsome front three of Mohamed Salah, Mane and Firmino will finally come to an end at the end of the season, as per transfer insider Jones.

He told GIVEMESPORT:

“With Mane and Firmino, one of them will be gone next season from what I’m told. It will be interesting to see which one it is.”

As things stand, Firmino and Mane both have their current contracts expiring at the end of next season as is the case with Mohamed Salah.

Goal had reported earlier this month that Mane would be open to departing Anfield if either Real Madrid or Barcelona come calling for his services.

Mane reportedly believes that representing either of the two Spanish giants would boost his chances of cementing his place as Africa's greatest footballer ever.

The 29-year-old, who played a pivotal role for Senegal in their Africa Cup of Nations triumph, is yet to enter contract talks with Liverpool.

Firmino, on the other hand, is already 30 years old and also has less than 18 months left in his £180,000-per-week contract at Anfield.

This summer could be the final opportunity for the Reds to cash in on the two attackers, and Jones believes one of the two will be on their way out.

Can Liverpool cope with the departure of Firmino or Mane?

Mane and Firmino, along with Salah, have been crucial to the Reds' success in the last few years.

The trio established themselves as one of the most fearsome attacks of the modern era. The chemistry shared between them made them virtually unstoppable on most occasions.

Firmino moved to Anfield from Bundesliga side 1899 Hoffenheim back in 2015 when Brendan Rodgers was still in charge of the Reds.

The Brazilian international has made 316 appearances in a Liverpool shirt, having scored 95 goals and provided 73 assists in the process.

Mane joined a year later from Southampton and has racked up 108 goals and 44 assists in 247 games.

Losing either of the two would be a massive blow for Jurgen Klopp but the Reds now have the quality to weather the storm, something that was not the case a couple of years back.

The Merseyside club already have Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz in their ranks who could prove to be more than capable replacements for the duo in the years to come.

