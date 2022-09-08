"One year contract verbally agreed" - Fabrizio Romano confirms ex-Manchester United star has finally found a new club

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has reported that former Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata is set to join Turkish giants Galatasaray S.K.

Mata has been without a club since his contract at Old Trafford expired at the end of June this year. The Spaniard has been linked with a few teams but is now close to becoming the 22-time Turkish Super Lig champions' latest signing.

Romano wrote on Twitter:

"Galatasaray are closing in on Juan Mata deal as free agent. One year contract verbally agreed, now just waiting to get it signed."

The Italian journalist added that Mata was unlikely to join Manchester United's rivals Leeds United despite rumors that emerged earlier this summer:

"Juan Mata was never close to joining Leeds despite rumours weeks ago."

The midfielder's exit was a small part of the Red Devils' incredibly busy summer. Aside from Mata, United also let go of Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard upon the expiry of their contracts. Edinson Cavani, Nemanja Matic and Andreas Pereira have also departed the club, while Eric Bailly has been loaned out to Olympique Marseille.

To make up for those exits, Erik ten Hag's side have brought in five new players for a massive outlay in transfer fees. Antony and Lisandro Martinez arrived from AFC Ajax, while Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Tyrell Malacia and Martin Dubravka (on loan) were their other major signings.

Juan Mata endured a fairly successful career at Manchester United

Manchester United purchased Mata from their direct rivals Chelsea in January 2014 for a fee worth around £37.1 million (as per the Express).

He has proven to be one of the more decent signings made by the club in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era. Mata was one of the few players consistently selected as a squad player by the managers to succeed Ferguson.

The Spaniard made 35 or more appearances in all competitions across each of his first four full seasons at Old Trafford. However, he played just 30 times across his final two seasons with the Red Devils.

Overall, Mata made 285 appearances across competitions for Manchester United during his eight-and-a-half tenure with the club. The Spaniard scored 51 goals and recorded 47 assists in those games.

He was also part of whatever little success the Premier League giants have enjoyed over the last nine years. Mata lifted the FA Cup, EFL Cup, UEFA Europa League and FA Community Shield during his time in Manchester.

