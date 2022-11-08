Osasuna vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th November 2022

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this week as Osasuna lock horns with Xavi's Barcelona side in an important clash at Estadio el Sadar on Tuesday.

Osasuna vs Barcelona Preview

Osasuna are currently in fifth place in the La Liga standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. The Pamplona-based outfit edged Celta Vigo to a 2-1 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate on the domestic front. The Blaugrana eased past Almeria by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Osasuna vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have a good record against Osasuna and have won 24 out of the last 40 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Osasuna's six victories.

Barcelona are unbeaten in their last six away games against Osasuna in La Liga and have alternated between a victory and a draw during this period.

Osasuna have won only one of their last 12 matches against Barcelona in La Liga, with their previous victory against the Catalans coming in 2020.

Osasuna are unbeaten in their last seven home matches played on a Tuesday in La Liga and have won their last two such games.

Osasuna have managed five victories from their first home games in La Liga this season - their highest tally in this regard in the top flight since the 2006-07 campaign.

Barcelona have won 34 points from their 13 La Liga games this season - their highest tally at this stage of the campaign since the 2017-18 campaign.

Osasuna vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona have been in impressive form in La Liga and will need to work hard to keep pace with Real Madrid at the top of the league table. The likes of Robert Lewandowski and Ousmane Dembele can be lethal on their day and will need to step up this week.

Osasuna can pack a punch on their day and are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset. Barcelona are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Osasuna 1-2 Barcelona

Osasuna vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Osasuna to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Robert Lewandowski to score - Yes

