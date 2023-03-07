Out-of-contract Arsenal star Reiss Nelson subject of interest from 2 clubs: Reports 

Out-of-contract Arsenal attacker Reiss Nelson has attracted the interest of Brighton & Hove Albion and OGC Nice. The Englishman's contract expires at the end of the season.

Nelson, 23, became a Gunners hero this past weekend, scoring a memorable 90+7th minute winner in a 3-2 comeback win over Bournemouth (March 4). The winger also provided an assist for Ben White's 70th-minute equalizer.

However, he is reaching the end of his deal at the Emirates and speculation is growing over his future. According to CBS, Brighton, and Nice are interested in signing Nelson as a free agent.

Reiss Nelson has lacked game time this season due to a recurring thigh injury, featuring eight times across competitions and only three times in the starting lineup. He has scored three goals and provided as many assists.

There is extensive competition for places in Mikel Arteta's side's attack. Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Leandro Trossard are ahead of Reiss Nelson in the pecking order. Despite this, the Gunners have reportedly held good talks with the player over an extension.

Brighton may be looking to sign Nelson as Trossard's replacement, with the Belgian having headed to the Emirates in January for £27 million. The English attacker will expect more first-team opportunities at the Amex.

Meanwhile, Nice have thrown their hat into the ring and are financially backed by their owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe. He is attempting to secure the takeover of Arsenal's Premier League rivals Manchester United.

Arsenal manager Arteta praises Reiss Nelson for breaking back into his team

Reiss Nelson's heroics in the 3-2 victory over Bournemouth earned him major plaudits. He didn't just score the dramatic late winner, but impressed after coming on as a 69th-minute substitute.

The Englishman also had two shots and made three key passes. Arteta has lauded Nelson's importance in forcing his way back into his team. He said (via the Independent):

“I always saw the potential. The talent and the desire for him to do it, but he’s at a different level right now. I think emotionally, the experiences that he had helped him."

Arteta added:

"He was knocking on the door, he’s been training really good and it’s a good lesson for me and for the coaches that we need him and that he can be really important for the team."

Nelson rose through the youth ranks at Arsenal before making his debut in 2016. He has since made 56 appearances, scoring seven goals and providing as many assists.

