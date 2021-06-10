Out-on-loan star reluctant to return to Manchester United this summer - Reports

Out-on-loan Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira wants to continue his spell at SS Lazio and fight for his place under new manager Maurizio Sarri, according to Italian outlet Corriere della Sera (via Sports Witness).

When asked about his future in an interview with Tutto MercatoWeb, Andreas Pereira revealed that he is keen on continuing with Lazio but his future is in the hands of his permanent employers, Manchester United. Pereira said:

“Future? I would like to stay and play for Lazio again, but this depends on the discussion with Manchester United and what they will want to do with me."

Andreas Pereira spent last season out on loan at Lazio after failing to get regular game time at Manchester United under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. However, the loan spell at Lazio has not gone as per Pereira's plans. The 25-year-old played in 26 Serie A games, scoring one solitary goal.

Pereira was not a favorite of former manager Simone Inzaghi. However, with Lazio now hiring Maurizio Sarri, the Brazilian is keen to fight for his place in Rome.

Despite having limited opportunities, the Manchester United man has enjoyed a different challenge in Italy and considers the country his 'second home'.

Lazio have "opened a channel" with Manchester United to bring Andreas Pereira back

Lazio's director of football, Igli Tare, is convinced by Pereira's quality and is willing to offer him a second chance at the Stadio Olimpico this summer, even if the 25-year-old is used as a backup by new manager Maurizio Sarri.

According to the aforementioned source, Lazio have opened a channel with Manchester United over the potential future of Andreas Pereira. The Serie A side want to re-sign the 25-year-old for another year, most probably on a loan deal.

Andreas Pereira made 26 league appearances for Lazio. (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

The arrival of Maurizio Sarri is good news for Andreas Pereira himself as the former Chelsea and Juventus manager is keen to work with the Manchester United loanee.

Andreas Pereira has received little to no opportunities at Manchester United. The 25-year-old has only made 75 appearances for the Red Devils since making his first-team debut back in 2014 under Louis Van Gaal.

The Brazilian has been sent out on loan by Manchester United on three separate occasions. Pereira had two loan spells in Spain with Granada and Valencia before moving to Lazio last season.

