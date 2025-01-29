Paul Pogba and ex-PSG star among players being considered as potential options by Santos as they close in on Neymar Jr reunion: Reports

According to Brazilian outlet UOL Esporte, Santos are considering signing former Juventus man Paul Pogba and ex-PSG player Sergio Ramos as they close in on Neymar Jr reunion.

Al-Hilal recently terminated Neymar's contract by mutual consent, and the Brazilian legend is set to undergo medicals at his childhood club.

Santos, meanwhile, will play in the top flight of the Brazilian football league in the upcoming season after emerging as champions in the Serie B in the recently concluded season.

In a bid to prepare strongly for the following season, Santos' hierarchy are poised to make additions to the squad.

As per the above-mentioned source, Neymar Jr has suggested names he would like to play with and will also help Santos in the search for important reinforcements.

The report further added Santos directors Neymar and Neymar Pai have already thrown the names of many players in the hat. Among these players are Paul Pogba and Sergio Ramos.

Both Pogba and Ramos are currently without a club. The former became a free agent after Juventus terminated his contract after his doping ban was reduced to 18 months.

The latter also became a free agent after opting to leave Sevilla by mutual consent.

It is, however, important to note that Ramos had previously been linked to the other Brazilian side, Botafogo, but the deal couldn't materialize. Corinthians were also said to be interested in the former Real Madrid man, but negotiations reached an impasse due to Ramos' huge financial demands.

Apart from Pogba and Ramos, other names were reportedly mentioned, which included Thiago Silva, Marcelo, and Paulo Henrique Ganso.

Chelsea star set to join Neymar Jr at Santos - Reports

Deivid Washington is reportedly set to leave Chelsea on loan and join Neymar Jr at Santos. The 19-year-old joined Chelsea from Santos in the summer of 2023 for a reported fee of €16 million.

However, since moving to Stamford Bridge, Deivid has only made three appearances for the Blues, with his last appearance coming in a Premier League match against Everton on April 15, 2024.

Since then, he has had a difficult time making it to match-day squads, let alone playing.

According to Ben Jacobs, Deivid Washington is set to return to Santos on a season long loan. The deal is being finalized and the 19-year-old is expected to leave before the winter transfer closes.

Neymar is on the verge of finalizing his return to Santos after his contract with Al-Hilal was mutually terminated. This will provide Devid with the opportunity to unite with the former PSG man.

Just like Neymar Jr, Deivid Washington is a product of Santos academy.

