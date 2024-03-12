Paul Pogba offered shock chance to keep playing football amid doping ban, monthly salary worth £1,100 tabled: Reports

According to reports, French footballer Paul Pogba has been offered an unexpected opportunity to continue playing football for £1,100 per month, even with his doping ban.

The former Manchester United midfielder was recently suspended for doping after he tested positive for elevated testosterone levels. His tenure at Juventus looks set to end, and his entire football career is in peril, as he may not play professional football again until he turns 35.

Pogba's Juventus contract, which is set to expire in 2025, may be terminated sooner than that, as doping will constitute a breach of contract. However, Pogba intends to fight the suspension by appealing the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

In the meantime, though, Paul Pogba has been offered the opportunity to play football at an amateur level by Broke Boys, a Russian football team from the Media Football League. They are prepared to provide him a monthly salary of £1,100 in addition to fairly opulent living arrangements.

When asked about their interest in the midfielder, Broke Boys' sports director Artjom Chatjaturjan told Tuttosport (via GOAL):

“It may seem like a joke, but we called him. So far he has politely refused. He is in a desperate moment and needs time to accept it, Pogba is one of the best footballers in world won't be able to play for that long.”

Juventus manager speaks in support of Paul Pogba

On August 20, 2023, following a match against Udinese, Pogba tested positive for a testosterone-boosting hormone. A 'B' sample test followed up to validate the first results, and similar results emerged.

Earlier this month, Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri showed his support for Pogba during a press conference. The manager said (via GOAL):

"I wrote him a message two days ago. On a human level, I'm very sorry, but also from a footballing point of view. This sport is losing an extraordinary and difficult-to-find player who I had the pleasure of coaching. On top of that, Paul is also a very good person."

Pogba and his legal team tried to refute the doping accusations, but they were not able to persuade the national anti-doping tribunal of his innocence. In the absence of evidence that Pogba accidentally consumed the prohibited drug, the tribunal upheld the four-year suspension.