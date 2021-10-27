Paul Pogba snubs Solskjaer, apologizes to Manchester United teammates after red card against Liverpool - Reports

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba apologized to his teammates but snubbed under-fire manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following his 15-minute cameo against Liverpool, according to the Sun (via the Daily Mail).

Paul Pogba was left on the bench for Manchester United's home game against Liverpool. The 28-year-old did come onto the pitch for the second-half when his side were already 4-0 down.

However, Pogba hardly had any impact on the proceedings. The former Juventus midfielder was sent off after just 15 minutes following a two-footed challenge on Naby Keita.

Following their 5-0 loss to Liverpool, Paul Pogba reportedly apologized to all his Manchester United teammates but completely ignored Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The snub raises much speculation surrounding Pogba's future at the club.

The Frenchman has entered the final year of his Manchester United contract and has shown no signs of penning a new deal. Pogba will be allowed to sign a pre-contract with any European club he fails to sign a new deal until January.

Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has revealed that there have been no talks between him and Manchester United over a new contract. Speaking to the Times, Raiola said:

"You would have to ask Manchester United about it. At this moment everything is calm. There is no update. "

Paul Pogba hasn't had a positive impact on Manchester United's new season

Paul Pogba had made an incredible start to the new season by registering seven assists in the first four Premier League appearances. However, his form has slipped since then.

Pogba has failed to make a single goal contribution in the last five outings for Manchester United in the league. Solskjaer also left Pogba on the bench in two of those games, with the 28-year-old having minimal impact even when he was brought onto the pitch.

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes was not pleased by Paul Pogba's performance against Liverpool.

Scholes said United won't be missing much if Pogba doesn't play for the club ever again. Speaking after Manchester United's 5-0 loss to Liverpool, Scholes said:

"But with all the commotion, not signing his contract, almost holding the club to ransom, and then he comes on and does something like that. Look, he probably will play [again] won't he? But I don't think they will be missing anything if he doesn't.

"He's had numerous chances, he keeps saying he lacks consistency, but that is just [a lack of] discipline and disrespect for your manager and your team-mates, what he's done."

Edited by Arjun Panchadar