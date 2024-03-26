Paulo Dybala subject of surprise transfer interest amid uncertain future: Reports

According to Fichajes.net, Paulo Dybala is the subject of surprise interest from Saudi Arabian clubs amid his uncertain future at Serie A club AS Roma.

Dybala has been an important player for Roma this season. He has scored 14 goals and has provided seven assists in 28 appearances across all competitions this season. The Argentine joined the club from Juventus in 2022 and has so far scored 32 goals and has provided 15 assists in 66 appearances across all competitions.

His current contract, however, expires at the end of the 2024-25 season. According to the aforementioned report, several Saudi clubs are monitoring Dybala's situation. The attacker is reportedly skeptical of his current club's future ambitions and didn't support Giallorosso's decision to part ways with Jose Mourinho.

At 29, joining the Saudi Pro League could turn out to be a new challenge for Paulo Dybala. Since Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr, several high-profile names have joined the league. Apart from the growing competitiveness, Saudi clubs offer players mega salaries, which even top European clubs aren't able to match.

Francesco Totti clarifies Paulo Dybala comments

Roma legend Francesco Totti came under criticism recently for his comments about Paulo Dybala. While Totti acknowledged Dybala's status as a top player, he questioned the player's physicality.

Totti also added that Roma need to reflect what they want to do with Dybala in he future as the Argentine often struggles with fitness issues. Totti has now clarified his comments, telling SportMediaset:

"I'm not an executive, I'm a Football and Roma fan. I can say what I want, like many fans said what I thought. I expressed this but not to go against Dybala. I've always defended him, he's Roma's strongest player technically."

Totti added:

"For me he's a top player, I've never spoken badly about him. I said if I were an executive, I'd think about it, that's all. If they want to exeggarate the matter, fine, but I have nothing against Dybala. I was the first one to invite him to Roma."

Dybala, since his 2022 move to Roma, has already suffered 10 different injuries, missing 31 games as a result so far.