"Perfect fit for a Jurgen Klopp team" - Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool are 'certainly interested' in signing sought-after midfielder

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed Liverpool are interested in Jude Bellingham, but it’s unlikely they will make a move this summer.

The Reds have been linked with several midfielders as their aging midfield could do with an injection of some young blood this summer.

Aurelien Tchouameni is another player (h/t Football London), but Romano revealed in his column for Caught Offside that the Reds are keen on signing Bellingham in the summer of 2023.

He explained:

“There is no chance for Jude Bellingham to leave Borussia Dortmund before summer 2023. The player made this decision together with the club in a meeting in February, he will stay at Borussia for another year.

“Liverpool are certainly interested for next summer – his talent and personality make him look like the perfect fit for a Jurgen Klopp team – but there is absolutely no definite deal because so many clubs want Jude and it will be an open race. Bellingham doesn’t want to anticipate any agreement now.”

Another season in the Bundesliga will be good for Liverpool target Bellingham

It’s clear that Bellingham has progressed well at Borussia Dortmund. However, the league itself is not what it was five years ago. Over the last few seasons, players from the Bundesliga have struggled in the Premier League.

Bellingham is at an age where his progression is unlikely to stop. He might find it hard to break into the Liverpool midfielder immediately, so perhaps another year in the German top-flight would suit him more.

Bellingham is still only 18, and has a bright future ahead of him. Rushing a move to the Premier League might not be the right step.

Liverpool will also have to make an important decision this summer. Bellingham will not come cheap, so they may have to sign an alternative like Tchouameni.

However, Bellingham could to attract more interest in the summer of 2023 depending on his performances over the next year, and in the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

It is a risk the Reds will have to take as they cannot afford to pay Dortmund’s mammoth asking price of £101 million (h/t Bild).

