Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could earn just €5000 a week at Barcelona until June 30th - Reports

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will reportedly earn a nominal wage of just €5000 per week at Barcelona until June 30th.

The former Arsenal skipper is said to have agreed a free transfer to Barcelona on January transfer deadline day. Various publications have claimed the move will not be officially announced until Tuesday because the forward's free-agent status ensures that he can be registered outside the transfer market deadline. The 32-year-old had his contract with the Gunners terminated to facilitate a move to the Camp Nou.

Talks between the two clubs were reported to have fallen through on Monday despite the fact that the player finished his medical with the La Liga giants. However, a deal was reignited after the forward agreed to a hefty pay cut in the dying moments of the transfer window.

If reports from Mundo Deportivo are to be believed, Aubameyang will go from earning £350,000 a week at Arsenal to a paltry €5000 per week at Barcelona. He will have other salary conditions at the Catalan club next year.

Aubameyang will be Barcelona's fourth winter arrival after the signings of Dani Alves, Ferran Torres and Adama Traoré.

Arsenal squad weaker with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's imminent departure

Arsenal will be left with only two recognized strikers after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's departure

While Arsenal are estimated to save around £25 million in wages with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's departure, they will be left with a huge void in the attacking department.

The forward scored 92 goals and provided 21 assists in 163 appearances across all competitions for the Gunners since his arrival from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018.

Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are now the only striking options available to Mikel Arteta after Aubameyang's departure. Worryingly, both of their contracts are set to expire next summer.

Lacazette has registered five goals and four assists in 22 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions this season. Meanwhile, Nketiah has scored five goals in 11 appearances for the Gunners in the current campaign.

Arsenal currently occupy sixth place in the Premier League standings with 36 points from 21 games. They are two points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester United, who have played one game more than the Gunners.

Arsenal are next scheduled to face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on February 10th.

