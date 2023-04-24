"Piqué showed up without notifying anyone" - Journalist reveals Barcelona legend once suspected Shakira of cheating on him with singer Maluma 

Spanish Journalist Jordi Martín has claimed that Gerard Pique turned up for one of Shakira's shoots unannounced as he heard rumors of her having an affair. He recalled that the singer was working with Maluma when the Barcelona star decided to check in at the studio.

Martin is a famous Spanish reporter who has been covering the artists for some time. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he revealed that rumors of Sharika and Maluma having an affair reached Pique's ears in 2017 and the footballer visited her set to check.

Shakira and Maluma released the song 'Clandestino' in 2018, while rumors of a possible affair hit the media after they worked together in 2016 for the song Chantaje. Martin has now revealed that the rumors bothered Pique and said:

"Today I bring you exclusively some photos that I was able to take in March 2017. What happened on that shoot? The recording began around 8:00 in the afternoon and, to my surprise, around 3:00 in the afternoon Piqué showed up without notifying anyone in advance. There were many rumors at that time that said that there could be an intimate encounter between Shakira and Maluma. Gerard with the fly in his ear showed up at the shoot without warning to see what was going on between the two artists. Fruit of jealousy this appeared on the recording."

He added:

"I never saw anything between the two of them. What I saw was a great friendship and great complicity between two artists who love and admire each other. I always denied those rumors about their supposed romance, because Shakira was completely in love with the footballer."

Gerard Pique and Shakira split in 2022

Gerard Pique and Shakira split last year after reports claimed the Barcelona star had cheated on the singer. She has now switched bases to the United States, while the footballer has retired from professional football.

She released a statement requesting privacy and said:

"I extend this request no longer as an artist, but as a mother who wants to protect and care for the psychological and emotional well-being of her children so that they can live a healthy and happy life, as every child deserves. Thank you for your understanding and support."

