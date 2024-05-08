PL club confident of beating Manchester United and Arsenal to the signing of Michael Olise: Reports

Aston Villa have reportedly joined Manchester United and Arsenal in the race for Michael Olise and are optimistic about signing him. The Crystal Palace winger is one of the Premier League's most in-demand forwards.

FootballTransfers reports that Villa feel they can outmaneuver the Red Devils and the Gunners and lure Olise to Villa Park. The Frenchman wants to join a UEFA Champions League competing club and wants to be a regular starter.

This could spell trouble for Arsenal as Mikel Arteta has Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli as his first-choice wingers. The north Londoners also have the likes of Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson, and Emile Smith Rowe to call upon. Olise may be unwilling to settle for a rotational role at the Emirates.

Manchester United can no longer qualify for the Champions League amid a disappointing season. Erik ten Hag is desperate for a new right-winger and Olise fits the bill. He knows all about his talents as he bagged a brace in Palace's 4-0 win against the Red Devils on Monday (May 6). A lack of elite-level European competition could rule Ten Hag's side out despite the French winger supporting the club during his youth.

Villa sporting director Monchi is confident of persuading Olise to join the Villains. Unai Emery's side will likely be able to offer Champions League football and a regular starting berth.

Olise has caught the eye this season with stellar performances including his man-of-the-match display against Manchester United midweek. He's bagged nine goals and four assists in 17 games across competitions and reportedly has a £60 million release clause in his contract.

Ex-Arsenal star Nicklas Bendtner slams Manchester United after Olise's Crystal Palace run riot

Nicklas Bendtner felt Crystal Palace teased the Red Devils.

Manchester United suffered their worst of the season when Palace blew them aside with a 4-0 home win at Selhurst Park. Olise (12', 66'), Jean-Philippe Mateta (40'), and Tyrick Mitchell (58') were on target.

Ten Hag's men have been heavily criticised after that defeat which leaves their hopes of qualifying for any European competition in jeopardy. They have endured a dismal season and the pressure is growing on their manager.

Former Arsenal striker Nicklas Bendtner gave a damning verdict of United. The Dane said (via Sport Witness):

“It was horrible. Let’s just tell it like it is...You could see that the Crystal Palace players were just teasing them. I mean, when have you ever seen Crystal Palace players going around teasing Manchester United players because they couldn’t get hold of them? Olise and Eze did whatever they wanted, it was a disgrace to watch."

Olise dazzled and Ten Hag was on hand to watch him excel against his depleted defense. The Arsenal and Villa target scored two excellent goals, including a rocket for his second on the night.