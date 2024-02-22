PL club to demand £80m transfer fee to sanction sale for Arsenal and Liverpool target in the summer - Reports

Wolverhampton Wanderers have slammed a £80 million price tag on Arsenal and Liverpool target Pedro Nero ahead of the summer transfer window. Reports, according to transfer expert David Ornstein, suggest that the Premier League club will demand a huge fee if they are to let the Portuguese winger leave.

Neto has risen to become one of the Premier League's most dangerous wing forwards, as his performances have caught the eye of a couple of top teams.

The likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, Newcastle United, and even reigning league champions Manchester City are believed to be all interested in signing the 23-year-old star.

Neto's performance this season has been sublime, as he has proved to be one of Wolves' crucial players in attack. The Portuguese forward has registered a combined total of 13 goal contributions this season across all competitions. Such has seen him score three goals and 10 assists in 19 games for Wolves.

As it stands, the duo of Arsenal and Liverpool are reported to be the two frontrunners to sign the left-footed winger. However, either club will have to cough out a whopping £80 million if they are to stand a chance of signing Neto this summer.

Both teams have demonstrated their ability to spend heavily on signings in recent transfer windows, and it will be interesting to see if they will once again break the bank for the Wolves man.

Mikel Arteta reacts to Arsenal's defeat against Porto

FC Porto v Arsenal FC: Round of 16 First Leg - UEFA Champions League 2023/24

The Gunners suffered a major upset in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League round-of-16 clash against FC Porto, as they lost 0-1. The Portuguese team put one leg into the next round of the competition thanks to a brilliant stoppage-time strike from Brazilian forward Galeno.

The result means that Arsenal will have to win the reverse fixture at the Emirates if they are to stand a chance of overturning the tie and booking their place in the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, head coach Arteta has revealed that his team will learn from the shocking defeat. In his words via BBC Sports, he said:

"We will learn from it. Now it is clear, it is half-time. If you want to be in the quarter-finals you have to beat your opponent and that will be the purpose and the plan."