PL club eye January move for Manchester United star Harry Maguire - Reports

Everton are plotting a surprise move for Manchester United star Harry Maguire in January. The Toffees are looking to bolster their attack after leaking 10 goals in their first six Premier League matches.

As per a report in Fichajes, Maguire is one of the players Everton are looking to sign when the transfer window reopens.

Sean Dyche also has Arsenal star Aaron Ramsdale and Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips on his wishlist for the winter window.

Maguire spoke about his future at Manchester United and admitted that he was not happy with his game time. However, he was not giving up and was willing to fight for his place at Old Trafford.

He was quoted by Sky Sports as saying:

"I know, at the moment, when I have not started a game in the first four games of the season, the story comes to me. I want to play games, I want to play football. The first four weeks were hard because it was one game a week and the manager didn't select me but we have lots of games coming up now and I am sure I will play lots of games."

The Englishman has played just 23 matches in the Premier League this season but started in the Carabao Cup win over Crystal Palace this week.

Manchester United star Harry Maguire rejected West Ham United

West Ham United agreed to a deal with Manchester United in the summer, but Harry Maguire rejected the move. Fabrizio Romano claimed that the two clubs had agreed to a £30 million deal, but the move collapsed.

In his CaughtOffside column, the journalist wrote:

"Yesterday morning, West Ham communicated to Manchester United that they are leaving the race for Harry Maguire. Almost 10-12 days ago, West Ham had an agreement with Man United on a £30m deal for Maguire, but the deal collapsed because there was no agreement between United and the player on how to terminate the contract and to join West Ham."

When quizzed about the West Ham move that collapsed, Maguire said:

"How can I put this? We just didn't come to an agreement. They were happy for me to stay and I was happy to fight for my place. I want to do that and every time I train or play I will give everything."